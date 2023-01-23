Trial of man accused of trying to kill police gets underway in Madison

The attorney for a man charged with trying to kill two Madison police officers last year says his client was in "fight or flight" mode when he fired three shots while fleeing the North Side apartment where police were trying to arrest him in connection with a pair of armed robberies.

Syngleton Smith-Harston, 24, did not fire on officers from inside his Northport Drive apartment on Jan. 11, 2022, Charles Ver Hoeve said during his opening statement in Smith-Harston's trial on attempted first-degree homicide and armed robbery charges.

Nor did he stop and aim at officers Tieranie De la Rosa and Sarah Boespflug after jumping off the apartment's balcony, hopping a fence and trying to escape up a hill toward Dryden Drive.

"I'm not saying that Mr. Smith-Harston didn't commit a crime here," Ver Hoeve said. But "when he fired those shots he wasn't thinking. He was in flight or flight mode."

Neither officer was hit but Smith-Harston suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and head after six of seven officers on scene fired 30 rounds, according to Ver Hoeve and Dane County Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess. The findings of a state investigation into the officers' conduct in the case were turned over to District Attorney Ismael Ozanne in mid-March, but they haven't been made public yet.

Hess didn't speculate on Smith-Harston's state of mind in his opening statement, instead taking jurors through what Smith-Harston and an accomplice, Cameron X. Smith, were doing in the two days leading up to the shootout.

At around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 9, Smith and Smith-Harston, both wearing hoods and masks, robbed a cabdriver of his wallet, money and cell phone after getting a ride to Smith-Harston's apartment complex, Hess and Madison Police Detective Richard Friday said.

One of them then robbed the nearby gas station at Northpoint Drive and Sherman Avenue at gunpoint on the night of Jan. 10 before police developed enough information to serve a warrant the next day at Smith-Harston's apartment, according to Hess and other testimony Monday.

Ver Hoeve contended that his client was not the main aggressor in either robbery, and that Smith-Harston waited outside the gas station while Smith robbed it. Friday testified that Smith was the one who held the gun to the cab driver's back in the parking lot of Smith-Harston's apartment complex, but that Smith-Harston took the cab driver's wallet and phone when Smith handed them to him.

Hess and Ver Hoeve said that on Jan. 11, Smith and the 6-year-old son of his girlfriend exited apartment 7 at 1810 Northport where Smith-Hartston was living, but that Smith-Harston himself refused to come out for several minutes before trying to escape by jumping off the apartment's balcony.

The gun he "discharged repeatedly" at De la Rosa and Boespflug, Hess said, "until there were no more bullets left in that gun."

Smith, 24, pleaded guilty in October to taking part in the robberies and on Jan. 13 was sentenced to 6½ years in prison. He is expected to testify in Smith-Harston's trial.

Smith, like Smith-Harston, has previous felony convictions — Smith for armed robbery and other crimes and Smith-Harston for identity theft. Hess said Monday that Smith-Harston also was adjudicated guilty in a case as a juvenile, and online court records show he has open felony cases for theft and fleeing police.

Ozanne said he's made a decision on whether to charge any police in Smith-Harston's shooting and that it's been turned over to Madison police, but that because of Smith-Harston's ongoing case, that information was not being made public.

Madison police did not respond to a request for comment Monday on what information Ozanne has shared with the department and whether any of the officers involved in Smith-Harston's shooting have faced disciplinary action.

Smith-Harston's trial is expected to last through this week.

