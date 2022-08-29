Trial in shooting death of woman last year begins with frantic 911 call by her son

The voice on the phone was beyond frantic.

"Someone just shot my mom," the 14-year-old boy told a Dane County 911 dispatcher. "Please hurry up."

The 911 call was among the first moments of testimony a jury heard Monday in the first-degree intentional homicide trial of Tamas R. Smith, 52, who is charged with shooting to death his former girlfriend, Keairra Fields, 31, outside her apartment building in the 1700 block of Onsgard Road early the morning of July 4, 2021.

Nobody saw the shooting itself, but they heard the shots and saw the immediate aftermath, including a man identified as Smith by Fields' 14- and 10-year-old sons running from the scene. Fields' fiance, Gordon Sullivan, who also said he saw Smith running away after the shots, told police that earlier Fields and Smith had argued outside her apartment.

He said he and Fields, along with her two children, left and went to the home of Sullivan's mother.

They later returned to Fields' apartment, where Smith was apparently waiting, Sullivan told Madison Police Officer Daniel Frei during a conversation at the scene that was recorded and played for the jury Monday.

Sullivan said he and Fields were talking in his SUV after the boys had gone inside when Smith came up and shot Fields once. Sullivan said he ran to get help, and while he was gone, Smith had come around to the open driver's side door and fired again at Fields.

"I don't know him," Sullivan told Frei. "I only knew him as 'Snoop,'" Smith's nickname because of his resemblance to rapper Snoop Dogg.

"He took everything from me," Sullivan said later.

"This case is about domestic violence in its most lethal and final form," Assistant District Attorney John Rice told the jury of 10 women and five men, only 12 of whom will eventually decide the case. The trial, before Circuit Judge David Conway, is scheduled to last until Friday.

Fields died from two gunshot wounds to the head, including one to her left temple and another in her left cheek.

In his call to 911, Fields' 14-year-old son frantically asked a dispatcher to hurry rescuers and identified Smith by name as the shooter. At times during the stressful call he used profanity, but later apologized to an understanding dispatcher, telling her, "I'm sorry for cursing."

Smith had earlier maintained to police that at the time of the shooting, he was at his mother's home in Gary, Indiana.

But Rice told the jury that using cellphone records, investigators found that Smith's phone -- which he told police he always carried -- was on Madison's North Side before and after the homicide. Illinois Tollway records also had the vehicle Smith was driving hitting toll gates between the Illinois state line and Gary, in close proximity to times that Smith's phone pinged at cellphone towers along the route, Rice said.

City street camera footage also followed the vehicle around Madison, Rice said, parked first in the 1500 block of Troy Drive, then along a route that took it to Orin Road, just down the street from Fields' apartment on Onsgard Road. It entered a parking lot at 1:18 a.m. on July 4. The vehicle was seen on camera leaving the parking lot at 1:38 a.m.

The call to 911 after the shooting was made at 1:39 a.m., Rice said. The vehicle was then seen going back to Troy Drive.

Rice said Smith's girlfriend, Victoria Frazier, told police Smith woke her early that morning at her Troy Drive apartment and told her he had to go to Gary because he was concerned about his mother. Together they drove to Gary.

Later, a man who was in the Dane County Jail with Smith told police that Smith tried to hire him to murder Sullivan, Rice told the jury.

In a brief opening statement, Smith's attorney, state Assistant Public Defender Ron Benavides, emphasized that nobody had seen the shooting itself, that no weapon tied to the shooting has been found, and that nobody witnessed Smith's alleged conversation with the other inmate.

"There are some things you are not going to see," Benavides said. He asked the jury to "withhold any judgment until all the evidence is in."