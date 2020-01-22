Trial in 2018 Madison shooting homicide ends with guilty verdict

A Madison man was found guilty Wednesday of the 2018 murder of another man whose body was found on the city's Southwest Side.
A jury of seven women and five men deliberated for about three hours before finding Kem L. Davis Jr., 26, guilty of being a party to first-degree intentional homicide for the Aug. 25, 2018, shooting death of DeAnthony Miggins, 23. His body was found by a passing motorist in the 2000 block of Cameron Drive.
Miggins had been shot five times in the face and head.
Prosecutors never provided a motive for the shooting, and were not required to, but some testimony suggested Miggins was shot over his share of the proceeds from the robbery of a drug dealer at a gas station the day before.
The homicide conviction carries a mandatory life sentence. Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds will impose the sentence later and will decide a date when Davis would be first eligible for release from prison on extended supervision. The minimum time before eligibility is 20 years, though Reynolds could choose any number of years above that, or could decide Davis is never eligible.
Kendal J. Harris, 26, of Madison, is also charged with Miggins' death. Harris was called to testify on Friday but invoked his right not to incriminate himself.
Davis' trial, which began Jan. 13, wrapped up Wednesday with testimony from Davis, who told jurors he hadn't seen Miggins since about 2:30 a.m. the morning of his death. Outside the Sheraton Hotel on John Nolen Drive, Davis said he rolled a blunt -- a kind of cigarette with marijuana -- about four inches long that he broke in half, and gave half to Miggins.
Davis said when he and Miggins drove from the hotel in separate cars, they went in different directions and he never saw Miggins again.
Davis contended his saliva on the blunt, used to hold the paper around it, accounted for his DNA being found on it later by investigators, who had located the blunt near Miggins' body.
In an often contentious cross-examination, Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser repeatedly asked Davis why he had never given that explanation for the DNA finding to investigators before, and said it for the first time in front of a jury. Davis said police had never asked. He contended Miggins was his friend, and said authorities were only interested in scapegoating him, not finding Miggins' killer.
But in his closing argument, Moeser contended cellphone tower data put Davis and Harris in the same vicinity as Miggins around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2018, shortly after Miggins had texted to a friend that he was with Davis and Harris.
Moeser said Davis and some of the other witnesses lied to protect Davis. Davis had initially told police he was at his girlfriend's home to stay by 2 a.m. the morning of Miggins' death, but other evidence, including surveillance video from the Sheraton, showed that not to be the case. Testifying Wednesday, Davis said he was at the Sheraton at 2:30 a.m., then headed with Harris to pick up a friend before returning to the hotel.
"Every time he's confronted with new evidence, he has a new story," Moeser said of Davis.
In his closing argument, Davis' lawyer, John Smerlinski, said jurors could rely on testimony that places Davis at the Sheraton at the time of Miggins' death. He stuck by Davis' explanation for the DNA on the blunt, and said there was a lack of any other physical evidence tying Davis to Miggins' murder.
The text message placing Davis and Harris with Miggins about 3:10 a.m., Smerlinski said, could easily have been sent by someone else using Miggins' phone.
"They haven't proved their case," Smerlinski said, contending there was reasonable doubt that Davis committed the crime.