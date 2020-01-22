Trial in 2018 Madison shooting homicide ends with guilty verdict

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Davis said when he and Miggins drove from the hotel in separate cars, they went in different directions and he never saw Miggins again.

Davis contended his saliva on the blunt, used to hold the paper around it, accounted for his DNA being found on it later by investigators, who had located the blunt near Miggins' body.

In an often contentious cross-examination, Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser repeatedly asked Davis why he had never given that explanation for the DNA finding to investigators before, and said it for the first time in front of a jury. Davis said police had never asked. He contended Miggins was his friend, and said authorities were only interested in scapegoating him, not finding Miggins' killer.

But in his closing argument, Moeser contended cellphone tower data put Davis and Harris in the same vicinity as Miggins around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2018, shortly after Miggins had texted to a friend that he was with Davis and Harris.