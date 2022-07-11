Trial gets underway in long-delayed homicide case against alleged drunken driver

A trial in a December 2014 drunken-driving homicide that's been held up for years by legal challenges got underway in Dane County on Monday, with attorneys set to argue over whether the woman charged in the case was the driver who caused the crash.
Prosecutors say Dawn Prado, 55, formerly of Madison, was drunk and had other intoxicants in her system when she lost control of the minivan she was driving south of Madison on County Highway MM in Fitchburg and slammed into a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Janet Grady, of Stoughton, who died at the scene.
Prado has said she has no recollection of the incident, but state Assistant Attorney General Tara Jenswold said in her opening statement that the state would present evidence showing that the minivan had been going 67 mph in a 50-mph zone and that the other person in the minivan with Prado — then-41-year-old Deshonn Banks — made statements after the crash that he had not been driving and had been asleep when the collision occurred. Banks died of natural causes last year.
People are also reading…
Prado's attorney, Laura Breun, said her client, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash, wasn't told the full story of what happened until March of 2015, when she was in a rehabilitation facility.
Breun told the jury of nine men and five women that they had to be sure beyond a reasonable doubt that her client was driving the minivan, noting that evidence would be presented that Banks smelled of alcohol at the scene and, "frankly, he protested too much."
The state's first two witnesses Monday were among the first people to come upon the crash about halfway between Irish Lane and Haight Farm Road.
Gregory Carril testified he was driving home from work and found Banks lying in the road. Carril said he called 911 and Banks eventually got up and started walking around, but was confused.
"He did repeatedly say he was asleep," Carril said.
He and Robert Thayer, who lives on MM and heard the crash from his living room, testified that they saw the woman later identified as Prado in the ditch.
As for Banks, "he made the statement that he fell asleep ... they crossed the center line and that was about it," Thayer said. He described Banks at the time as "erratic" and "upset," but he didn't tell Thayer whether he was driving.
Later, the first police officer on the scene on the night of the crash, then-Fitchburg officer Andre Poehnelt, testified that he initially thought Banks had been driving the minivan, but that Banks told him at the hospital that wasn't true. Ryan Jesberger, who was the patrol sergeant on the scene that night, said a boot found near Prado matched one found in the driver's side of the van.
A thrice-convicted drunken driver at the time of the crash, Prado was charged on April 30, 2015, with six felony counts related to Brady's death and Banks' injuries and three misdemeanors related to drunken driving.
The case was delayed, however, after her attorneys challenged the constitutionality of a blood sample taken shortly after the crash while Prado was unconscious and couldn't give explicit consent. It showed her blood-alcohol content was 0.81%, just above the legal limit for first-time drunken-driving offenders but higher than the 0.02% Prado was allowed to have following her earlier convictions.
In June 2021, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that the law that allowed the blood draw to be taken from Prado was unconstitutional, but allowed the results of the draw to be used in the Dane County case against her because the law at that time had not been ruled unconstitutional and the officer who ordered the blood draw was acting in "good faith" based on what he understood the law to be at the time.
Title IX timeline: 50 years of halting progress across U.S.
1836
Georgia Female College is the first women's college to open in the U.S.
1917
Jeannette Rankin of Montana becomes the first woman elected to Congress.
1920
U.S. women gain the right to vote.
1936
A federal appeals court effectively says doctors can prescribe women birth control.
1947
The first Truman Commission report pushes for more equal access to higher education, including ending race and religious discrimination.
1953
1954
U.S. Supreme Court rules “separate educational facilities are inherently unequal” in landmark Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision.
1960
Wilma Rudolph becomes the first American woman to win three gold medals in an Olympics. The star Black sprinter becomes a prominent advocate for civil rights.
1963
The Commission on the Status of Women, headed by Eleanor Roosevelt, finds widespread discrimination against women in the U.S. and urges federal courts that "the principle of equality become firmly established in constitutional doctrine.” Congress passes the Equal Pay Act.
1964
The Civil Rights Act includes sex as one of the things that employers can't discriminate against. It also establishes the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Patsy Mink of Hawaii becomes the first woman of color elected to the U.S. House; she later co-authors Title IX, the Early Childhood Education Act and the Women’s Educational Equality Act.
1965
The Elementary and Secondary Education Act gives federal funding to K-12 schools with low-income student populations. President Lyndon Johnson also signs the Higher Education Act of 1965 that gives college students access to loans, grants and other programs.
1966
The National Organization for Women is established, calling for women to have “full participation in the mainstream of American society ... in truly equal partnership with men.”
1967
Aretha Franklin covers Otis Redding’s 1965 hit, “Respect, ” and it quickly becomes a feminist anthem.
1969
New York Democrat Shirley Chisholm becomes the first Black woman in Congress. She later becomes the first woman to seek nomination for president.
1971
The Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) is founded to govern collegiate women’s athletics and administer national championships.
1972
Congress passes Title IX, which is signed into law by President Richard Nixon. Title IX states: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” Congress also passes the Equal Rights Amendment, but it never gets approval from the 38 states needed to become law.
1973
The Supreme Court issues its Roe v. Wade opinion establishing the right to an abortion. Billie Jean King beats Bobby Riggs in straight sets in the “The Battle of the Sexes” tennis exhibition match.
1974
The Women's Educational Equity Act provides grants and contracts to help with “nonsexist curricula,” as well as to help institutions meet Title IX requirements.
1975
President Gerald Ford signs Title IX athletics regulations, which gives athletic departments up to three years to implement, after noting "it was the intent of Congress under any reason of interpretation to include athletics.”
1976
NCAA challenges the legality of Title IX regarding athletics in a lawsuit that is dismissed two years later.
1977
Three female students at Yale, two graduates and a male faculty member become the first to sue over sexual harassment under Title IX (Alexander v. Yale). It would fail on appeal.
1979
Ann Meyers becomes the first woman to sign an NBA contract (Indiana Pacers, $500,000). She had been the first woman to receive a UCLA basketball scholarship.
1979
U.S. officials put into effect the important three-prong test for Title IX compliance when it comes to athletics.
1980
Title IX oversight is given to the Office of Civil Rights in the Education Department.
1981
Sandra Day O'Connor becomes the first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
1982
Louisiana Tech beats Cheyney State for the first NCAA women’s basketball title. Two months later, the AIAW folds, putting top women’s collegiate sports fully under the NCAA umbrella. Cheryl Miller scores 105 points in a high school game to kick off one of the greatest careers in basketball history.
1984
Democrat Geraldine Ferraro becomes first woman to earn a vice presidential nomination from a major political party. The U.S. wins its first Olympic gold medal in women's basketball.
1988
Congress overrides President Ronald Reagan’s veto of the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987, making it mandatory that Title IX apply to any school that receives federal money.
1994
The Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act is passed. Under Title IX, schools with federal financial aid programs and athletics must provide annual information regarding gender equity, including roster sizes and certain budgets.
1995
Connecticut wins the first of its 11 national titles under coach Geno Auriemma.
1996
Female athletes win a lawsuit and force Brown to restore funding for women's gymnastics and volleyball after the saying the school violated Title IX when it turned both teams into donor-funded entities. The NBA clears the way for the Women’s National Basketball Association to begin play the following year.
1999
Brandi Chastain’s penalty kick gives the United States a win over China in the World Cup final, invigorating women’s sports in the U.S.
2001
Ashley Martin becomes the first woman to play and score in an Division I football game as a placekicker for Jacksonville State.
2008
Danica Patrick wins the Japan 300 to become the first female victor in the top level of American open-wheel racing.
2014
2015
The United States’ 5-2 win over Japan in the Women’s World Cup final becomes the most viewed soccer game in the history of American television.
2016
Citing Title IX, the Obama administration says transgender students at public schools should be allowed to use the bathroom or locker room that matches their gender identity, the guidance was rescinded by the Trump administration. Hillary Clinton becomes the first woman to win a major party nomination for president.
2017
Serena Williams wins her 23rd Grand Slam title, second-most of all time.
2020
New Title IX amendments take effect, largely regarding sexual harassment.
2021
Report rips NCAA for failing to uphold its commitment to gender equity by prioritizing its lucrative Division I men’s basketball tournament “over everything else,” including women's championship events.
2022
South Carolina's Dawn Staley becomes the first Black Division I basketball coach, male or female, to win more than one national championship. The U.S. women's national soccer team reaches a milestone agreement to be paid equally to the men's national team.