Trial gets underway in long-delayed homicide case against alleged drunken driver

A trial in a December 2014 drunken-driving homicide that's been held up for years by legal challenges got underway in Dane County on Monday, with attorneys set to argue over whether the woman charged in the case was the driver who caused the crash.

Prosecutors say Dawn Prado, 55, formerly of Madison, was drunk and had other intoxicants in her system when she lost control of the minivan she was driving south of Madison on County Highway MM in Fitchburg and slammed into a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Janet Grady, of Stoughton, who died at the scene.

Prado has said she has no recollection of the incident, but state Assistant Attorney General Tara Jenswold said in her opening statement that the state would present evidence showing that the minivan had been going 67 mph in a 50-mph zone and that the other person in the minivan with Prado — then-41-year-old Deshonn Banks — made statements after the crash that he had not been driving and had been asleep when the collision occurred. Banks died of natural causes last year.

Prado's attorney, Laura Breun, said her client, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash, wasn't told the full story of what happened until March of 2015, when she was in a rehabilitation facility.

Breun told the jury of nine men and five women that they had to be sure beyond a reasonable doubt that her client was driving the minivan, noting that evidence would be presented that Banks smelled of alcohol at the scene and, "frankly, he protested too much."

The state's first two witnesses Monday were among the first people to come upon the crash about halfway between Irish Lane and Haight Farm Road.

Gregory Carril testified he was driving home from work and found Banks lying in the road. Carril said he called 911 and Banks eventually got up and started walking around, but was confused.

"He did repeatedly say he was asleep," Carril said.

He and Robert Thayer, who lives on MM and heard the crash from his living room, testified that they saw the woman later identified as Prado in the ditch.

As for Banks, "he made the statement that he fell asleep ... they crossed the center line and that was about it," Thayer said. He described Banks at the time as "erratic" and "upset," but he didn't tell Thayer whether he was driving.

Later, the first police officer on the scene on the night of the crash, then-Fitchburg officer Andre Poehnelt, testified that he initially thought Banks had been driving the minivan, but that Banks told him at the hospital that wasn't true. Ryan Jesberger, who was the patrol sergeant on the scene that night, said a boot found near Prado matched one found in the driver's side of the van.

A thrice-convicted drunken driver at the time of the crash, Prado was charged on April 30, 2015, with six felony counts related to Brady's death and Banks' injuries and three misdemeanors related to drunken driving.

The case was delayed, however, after her attorneys challenged the constitutionality of a blood sample taken shortly after the crash while Prado was unconscious and couldn't give explicit consent. It showed her blood-alcohol content was 0.81%, just above the legal limit for first-time drunken-driving offenders but higher than the 0.02% Prado was allowed to have following her earlier convictions.

In June 2021, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that the law that allowed the blood draw to be taken from Prado was unconstitutional, but allowed the results of the draw to be used in the Dane County case against her because the law at that time had not been ruled unconstitutional and the officer who ordered the blood draw was acting in "good faith" based on what he understood the law to be at the time.