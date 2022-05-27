Trial for third co-defendant in shooting death of 11-year-old girl delayed until November

The trial of a teenager charged in the shooting death in 2020 of an 11-year-old girl on Madison's East Side, set to start on Tuesday, was delayed until November to give his lawyers more time to pursue evidence they said could exonerate him.

Lawyers for Jerry L. Ward Jr., 19, who is charged with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide for the Aug. 11, 2020, shooting that caused the death two days later of Anisa Scott, asked for the delay in the trial until after sentencing hearings in September for two co-defendants so that a possible line of defense for Ward can be explored with one of the co-defendants, once he is no longer represented by an attorney.

Ward is also charged with being a party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shots fired at Christopher Carthans, the boyfriend of Anisa's mother, who was driving when the shots were fired at his car.

Brown is set to be sentenced on Sept. 12, while Carreon is to be sentenced on Sept. 19, both by Circuit Judge Julie Genovese.

Ward's case is now set for jury selection on Nov. 7.

Ward's lawyers, Andrew Martinez and Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day, asked that Ward's trial be delayed so they can explore what could be exonerating testimony offered to them by Brown. Martinez said Brown called his office on April 14, but because Brown is represented by an attorney, he was not able to speak with Brown about what he had to say, but he suspects Brown could offer evidence that would be beneficial to Ward.

Martinez said he would not be able to talk with Brown about those statements until after he is sentenced, when he would no longer be represented by an attorney. Brown's attorney, Tim Kiefer, has declined to let Martinez speak with Brown, Martinez said.

According to police, Brown has said that Ward knew what the plan was before getting into a car with the other two before the shooting. Brown has also said that Ward helped fix a gun that had gotten jammed during the shooting. Assistant District Attorney Valerian Powell said he considers Brown to be a "key witness."

Ward's attorneys have maintained that Ward was asleep in the back of the car that Carreon was driving at the time of the shooting. If Brown plans to change his story as it relates to Ward, Martinez said, they should be able to explore what he is going to say before he testifies.

Powell asked that the trial dates not be changed, citing the time and expense that has already gone into preparing the case for trial. He also said any possible change in testimony by Brown would be speculative.

But Genovese agreed to push the trial back, saying she does not want to have to re-try the case if it turns out leaving the case on for next week proves later to be the wrong decision in the eyes of an appellate court.

"I don't want to do this trial twice," Genovese said. She said she is also concerned about finding a balance between Ward's right to present a defense and the rights of the victims.

A criminal complaint charged that some of the three fired at the Chevrolet Tahoe that Carthans was driving and that a bullet struck Anisa, who was in the passenger seat. The car, driven by Carreon, then did a U-turn on East Washington Avenue near Highway 30 and came after the Tahoe, and more shots were fired at it.

