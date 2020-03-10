Trial for accused former Girl Scout troop leader begins, will end Wednesday

She testified Faust put his hand on her leg, then moved it up until it reached her private area, where he left it. The girl said during many other visits to the Faust home, the assaults followed a similar pattern. As the years went on, she became involved in a Girl Scout troop that was led by Faust.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was not aware she was being touched improperly, she said, until third grade, when she learned the touching was wrong. In fourth grade, she said, she learned the touching was sexual in nature.

Family turmoil, she testified, kept her from telling anyone about the incidents until 2018, when her mother learned and police became involved.

After telling people, she testified, “it feels a lot better because I know nothing can happen anymore.”

Van Wagner asked her how Faust’s actions could have been missed by others who were sitting in the same room, but the girl said the arrangement of the furniture made it difficult for them to see what was happening. She later admitted her recollection about the room’s arrangement was incorrect.

“They never once looked at Mr. Faust?” Van Wagner asked.

“I guess not,” the girl said.