Trial dates in 2023 set for man charged with killing UW student Brittany Zimmermann in 2008

On Tuesday, nearly two years to the day since he was charged with killing UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann in her apartment in 2008, trial dates in 2023 were set for the man who faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge for her death.

David A. Kahl, 55, who was charged on March 20, 2020, with killing the 21-year-old student at her West Doty Street home, is set for jury selection on Jan. 17, with testimony to begin the following day before Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor. The trial is scheduled to last for close to four weeks.

Taylor was assigned to the case following Kahl's preliminary hearing last year, when Kahl's attorneys requested Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds, who was originally assigned, be substituted.

Zimmermann died from stab wounds and strangulation on April 2, 2008. When Kahl's trial begins it will mark nearly 15 years since police were called to her apartment by Zimmermann's boyfriend, Jordan Gonnering, who found Zimmermann and called 911 about 1 p.m. that day.

A criminal complaint filed against Kahl in March 2020 contains no direct eyewitness evidence of Kahl's involvement in Zimmermann's death but cites probable DNA matches found on some articles of Zimmermann's clothing. It also cites DNA -- Kahl's -- on the envelope for a letter sent to police in April 2009 from Fox Lake Correctional Institution, where Kahl was incarcerated at the time, pointing investigators toward another Fox Lake inmate as having discussed killing Zimmermann.

The complaint placed Kahl, who had long been considered a suspect, in the area of Zimmermann's apartment at the time she was attacked. It also cited Kahl's shifting statements about his activities that day, which included going door to door trying to scam money from people for a purported tire repair. The money was used to buy crack cocaine.

Kahl's competency to assist his defense was questioned by his lawyers last year, but he was found competent. In July, after a preliminary hearing, Kahl was ordered to stand trial for Zimmermann's death.

Until November, Kahl had been an inmate at Oshkosh Correctional Institution, where he was serving a prison sentence for seventh-offense drunken driving. Following his release from prison he was transferred to the Dane County Jail, where he is being held on $1 million bail.

