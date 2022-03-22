Trial dates in 2023 set for man charged with killing UW student Brittany Zimmermann in 2008

On Tuesday, nearly two years to the day since he was charged with killing UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann in her apartment in 2008, trial dates in 2023 were set for the man who faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge for her death.
David A. Kahl, 55, who was charged on March 20, 2020, with killing the 21-year-old student at her West Doty Street home, is set for jury selection on Jan. 17, with testimony to begin the following day before Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor. The trial is scheduled to last for close to four weeks.
Taylor was assigned to the case following Kahl's preliminary hearing last year, when Kahl's attorneys requested Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds, who was originally assigned, be substituted.
Zimmermann died from stab wounds and strangulation on April 2, 2008. When Kahl's trial begins it will mark nearly 15 years since police were called to her apartment by Zimmermann's boyfriend, Jordan Gonnering, who found Zimmermann and called 911 about 1 p.m. that day.
People are also reading…
A criminal complaint filed against Kahl in March 2020 contains no direct eyewitness evidence of Kahl's involvement in Zimmermann's death but cites probable DNA matches found on some articles of Zimmermann's clothing. It also cites DNA -- Kahl's -- on the envelope for a letter sent to police in April 2009 from Fox Lake Correctional Institution, where Kahl was incarcerated at the time, pointing investigators toward another Fox Lake inmate as having discussed killing Zimmermann.
The complaint placed Kahl, who had long been considered a suspect, in the area of Zimmermann's apartment at the time she was attacked. It also cited Kahl's shifting statements about his activities that day, which included going door to door trying to scam money from people for a purported tire repair. The money was used to buy crack cocaine.
Kahl's competency to assist his defense was questioned by his lawyers last year, but he was found competent. In July, after a preliminary hearing, Kahl was ordered to stand trial for Zimmermann's death.
Until November, Kahl had been an inmate at Oshkosh Correctional Institution, where he was serving a prison sentence for seventh-offense drunken driving. Following his release from prison he was transferred to the Dane County Jail, where he is being held on $1 million bail.
Brittany Zimmermann homicide: Read the original reports
The Brittany Zimmermann murder case has taken many turns over the years, culminating in the recent arrest of someone police had questioned 12 years earlier. Here's a look back at Zimmermann's story from our archives.
Man charged in 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann finished early release program, but won't go free
David Kahl, charged last week with the 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann, had just finished the Earned Release Program in prison, but a warrant for Zimmermann's homicide will keep him from freedom.
David A. Kahl, 53, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
Here's a look back at the Brittany Zimmermann murder case over the years. The April 2, 2008, slaying of the UW-Madison student has not been so…
A Cross Plains man wants a deal before offering key information that could solve the Brittany Zimmermann murder case.
The apparent DNA match from clothing worn by Brittany Zimmermann to David Kahl led police to interview a friend of Kahl, who claimed that Kahl had confessed to him that he killed Zimmermann, a search warrant states.
Five years after the UW-Madison junior was brutally slain in a case that shook the community, Jean Zimmermann and her family are still waiting for a break in the case.
The parents of slain UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann are renewing their plea for help in solving her 2008 murder while urging participa…
Two of the three young men who burglarized a Madison bar in 2008 said detectives told them forensic evidence shows there was a fourth burglar …
Unknown person might have had a hand in killing, Blue Moon Bar break-in.
The family of slain UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann has settled its lawsuit against Dane County with an agreement by the county to contribute to the family's reward fund and pay some attorney fees.
Someone knows who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann in her West Doty Street apartment two years ago.
A lot has changed since Brittany Zimmermann was found slain in her Downtown Madison apartment a year ago Thursday.
A heavily edited recording of the 911 call from Brittany Zimmermann's fiance after he found her stabbed to death was released Friday on the or…
The 911 operator who answered the call from Brittany Zimmermann's cell phone told her supervisor she heard background noise and voices, but th…
The notorious 911 call from Brittany Zimmermann's cell phone the day she died carried the sounds of a woman's screams and a struggle, accordin…
MARSHFIELD -- Brilliant flashes of autumn leaves light up the landscape and attest to the change of seasons in this central Wisconsin city. Bu…
Madison police spent two weeks pursuing a bogus lead in the investigation into Brittany Zimmermann's slaying because of bad information from t…
Dane County's 911 Center director admitted late Thursday that his agency made a mistake in fumbling a call from Brittany Zimmermann's cell pho…
Brittany Zimmermann's killer broke through a door to get into her apartment before killing her, police confirmed Thursday.
As a freshman in high school, Brittany Zimmermann already knew she wanted to attend UW-Madison and study to be a physician.