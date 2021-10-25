Trial begins for paramedic accused of sexually assaulting patient

Dane County Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller said in her opening statement that the woman, who struggles with alcoholism, was very intoxicated and had fallen at home. She said the woman was taken initially to St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville but was transferred to Stoughton because Stoughton has better alcohol treatment capabilities — although the woman testified it was a different medical condition that mandated the transfer to Stoughton.

While the woman was belted to a gurney, she said, Ovadal began removing some EKG lead stickers that were still on her chest, then began fondling her breasts. The woman said he put his mouth on one of her breasts as well and then exposed himself to her, telling her not to tell anyone or he would lose his job.

Later, after police were called to Stoughton Hospital, swabs were taken from the woman's breast, and Ovadal's DNA was found in the sample, along with a compound left by human saliva, McMiller said.

During the incident, the woman testified, she was too scared to scream and admitted that at Stoughton she thanked the ambulance crew. But she said as soon as she was alone in her hospital room, she started crying an "ugly cry," in which she could not catch her breath.