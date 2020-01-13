Trial begins for man accused of taking part in 2018 shooting death

The case against a man accused of having a role in the 2018 shooting death of another man on Madison's Southwest Side "depends on somewhat circumstantial evidence," a Dane County prosecutor told a jury Monday, but he said it's still strong enough for a conviction.

Dane County Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser made the remark during his opening statement in what is slated to be a two-week trial against Kem L. Davis Jr., 26, who is charged with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide for the Aug. 25, 2018, shooting death of DeAnthony Miggins, 23, of Madison.

Moeser spoke after a jury of 15 was selected, three of them alternate jurors. Twelve will ultimately decide the case.

Davis' lawyer, John Smerlinski, chose to delay making his opening statement until the prosecution finishes presenting its case to the jury, which could be sometime next week.

Miggins' body was spotted by a passing motorist in the 2000 block of Cameron Drive, just off Raymond Road. The driver thought Miggins might be intoxicated and passed out on a lawn but called 911 after seeing blood on his face, Moeser told the jury.