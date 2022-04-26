Trial begins for man accused of attempted kidnapping and sex assault Downtown

A lawyer for a man accused of attempting to kidnap and sexually assault a woman on a Downtown street in 2020 said police locked onto her client as a suspect and ignored the absence of physical evidence against him, as the man's trial opened Tuesday.

"The investigators and prosecution took a person of interest and ran with it, even in the face of DNA evidence that showed it wasn't him," said state assistant public defender Catherine Dorl, who is representing Kavi T. Fix, during opening statements.

Fix, 25, of Madison, is charged with attempted kidnapping, attempted second-degree sexual assault, strangulation, false imprisonment and, for another incident earlier the same night, disorderly conduct. His trial is scheduled to last until Friday.

Assistant District Attorney John Rice told the jury it was two seemingly unrelated events -- an attack in an alley off Langdon Street early on June 19, 2020, and a car crash several minutes later at South Bassett and West Wilson streets -- that were determined to be related after investigators used city street camera images found it appeared that the same car that sped away from the attack near Langdon Street crashed within minutes afterward.

Rice told the jury that when he spoke to investigators, Fix lied at nearly every juncture about where he was and what he was doing that night until confronted with evidence showing his statements to be false.

Rice told jurors the case is about "a nightmare interrupted," that began with two women who had been out at Downtown bars and then at a friend's Mendota Court apartment who were attacked as they walked in an alley between Mendota Court and Langdon Street about 2:25 a.m.

A man in a mask and hooded sweatshirt grabbed one of the women, put his arm around her neck, pressed a gun to her head and tried to drag her away, Rice said. When other people approached, the man fled, and the women called 911.

Another man nearby said he saw a car speed away from the scene. Video picked up the speeding car running stop signs as it went south on Lake Street, then was seen on Bassett Street crossing Mifflin Street and West Washington Avenue before it crashed at West Wilson Street, Rice said.

The driver was Fix. Rice said told police he was coming from his second job and had taken a detour Downtown to avoid the Beltline, and later admitted he further detoured into the Langdon Street area looking for food trucks. But Fix, it was found, didn't even have a second job.

At the crash scene, he was seen stuffing clothing into a duffel bag, and later, police found a black BB gun, with its orange tip colored black, in some shrubs near the crash scene. Fix's DNA was on the BB gun, Rice said.

Rice told the jury police also learned Fix had accosted some women in a Downtown parking ramp before the alleged attack near Langdon, and earlier that night he had been trying to hook up with other women by text message, even though he had a girlfriend.

Dorl said Fix had the BB gun in his car but tossed it away because it was "three weeks after George Floyd."

At the time, however, Fix was on state Department of Corrections supervision for a 2015 third-degree sexual assault conviction. At a hearing last week, Circuit Judge Julie Genovese ruled that prosecutors could not ask Fix during the trial why he was on probation unless Fix mentioned his probation during his testimony, as a possible explanation for tossing the BB gun. Genovese said that would open the door to the state's questions.

Dorl told jurors that the investigation of the incident and the crash became merged to focus on Fix because Madison police were stretched thin by the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest Downtown related to demonstrations against police violence.

"What Mr. Fix has had to live with for the past two years is being in the wrong place at the wrong time," Dorl said.

DNA swabbings taken from the neck of the woman who was attacked, Dorl said, found none of Fix's DNA, but a mixture of DNA from other men. Her DNA was also missing from the tip of the BB gun, even though she said it was pressed forcefully into her head, Dorl said.

While Rice admitted that much of what the jury would hear would be circumstantial evidence, because nobody was able to directly identify Fix, the evidence all points to Fix.

"Consider all the evidence in total," Rice said, "and how it compares to the defendant's statements."

