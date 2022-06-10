Trial against brothers off as homicide, attempted homicide charges dismissed in fatal shootout case

Prosecutors on Friday dismissed homicide and attempted homicide charges against two men who had been charged with their alleged involvement in a shootout in 2020 on Madison's Far West Side that left one man dead.

Jeffrey D. Briggs Jr., 27, of Madison, and his brother, Javion D. Briggs, 19, of Sun Prairie, had been set for a trial next week on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, for an Oct. 31, 2020, shooting on that left 30-year-old Jason I. Eggleston dead. A jury was to have been chosen Friday.

Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess told Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz that after speaking on Wednesday with another man who is awaiting sentencing for his role in the shootout and was to be a key witness at the Briggs brothers’ trial, prosecutors could no longer prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the Briggs brothers were not acting in self-defense, as they have contended. Hess asked that the homicide and attempted homicide charges against the Briggs brothers be dropped.

Javion Briggs pleaded guilty Friday to the remaining counts against him – four counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping – for possessing a dangerous weapon while he was free on bail for several other cases that were pending against him at the time of the shootout. Sentencing will be at a later date.

The lone remaining charge against Jeffrey Briggs is possession of a firearm by a felon. The plan at first was to hold a trial next week on that single charge, but the trial was postponed altogether.

The dismissal of the homicide and attempted homicide charges, particularly against Jeffrey Briggs, barely passed muster with Berz, who said it was a "close call." While she agreed with the reasons for dropping the charges, she took Hess to task for the timing, waiting until the day of jury selection to seek dismissal. Typically, Berz said, at this point in her courtroom there are only three options -- a plea to all charges, dismissal of all charges or a trial on all charges.

At issue was testimony that was to be given by Kimeionta Stanley, 26, currently at Fox Lake Correctional Institution, who pleaded guilty in January to possession of a firearm by a felon. Stanley had given a statement to police, Hess said, which paired with the physical evidence to support the state's case. But Stanley's subsequent statement, Hess said, did not.

Berz wondered why prosecutors could not have gotten that information earlier, given that it has been six months since Stanley pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge. Hess responded that despite reaching out to Stanley, he would not speak to investigators again until Wednesday, when his revised statement called into question the prosecution's ability to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Adam Welch, representing Jeffrey Briggs, also called into question the timing and said the decision not to take the case to trial could have been made earlier.

A trial for the Briggs brothers was started in January, when Hess and Welch gave opening statements to a jury. Javion Briggs' attorney, William Ginsberg, had elected to give his opening statement later in the trial. Welch called the events before the shootout an "ambush" and said Jeffrey Briggs was acting in self-defense when he shot Eggleston.

But before testimony could even begin, two of the prosecution's "necessary witnesses" tested positive for COVID-19 and were not able to testify. Berz declared a mistrial, and the trial was rescheduled.

A criminal complaint states Stanley picked up the Briggs brothers in his car just before the shooting began. Stanley's cousin, Kairen Stanley, 18, of Houston, Texas, who was shot in the chest during the shootout, is charged with first-degree reckless injury for allegedly shooting Javion Briggs in the face during the incident. A trial for Kairen Stanley is scheduled for August.

