Tree trimmer dies after hitting power line, Dane County Sheriff's Office says

A tree trimmer working near Lake Kegonsa died Tuesday after coming in contact with a power line, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
A trimming service was working in the town of Pleasant Springs when a man in the bucket of a bucket truck hit the power line, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement. Emergency responders were called to the 2300 block of Williams Point Drive around 12:20 p.m. for the seriously injured man and transported him to UW Hospital where he later died, Schaffer said.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified, she said, and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim after an autopsy and notifying family.