 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tree trimmer dies after hitting power line, Dane County Sheriff's Office says
alert

Tree trimmer dies after hitting power line, Dane County Sheriff's Office says

A tree trimmer working near Lake Kegonsa died Tuesday after coming in contact with a power line, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

A trimming service was working in the town of Pleasant Springs when a man in the bucket of a bucket truck hit the power line, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement. Emergency responders were called to the 2300 block of Williams Point Drive around 12:20 p.m. for the seriously injured man and transported him to UW Hospital where he later died, Schaffer said.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified, she said, and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim after an autopsy and notifying family.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics