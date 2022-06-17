 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert

Train-construction equipment crash closed McFarland intersections on Thursday, police say

A crash between a train and construction equipment caused some traffic headaches in McFarland on Thursday afternoon, police reported.

No one was injured in the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday on the railroad tracks along Taylor Road in McFarland, Chief Aaron Chapin said in a statement.

The intersections of Larson Beach Road and the railroad tracks and Siggelkow Road and the railroad tracks were closed due to the stopped train, but were open again by Friday morning, Chapin said.

Chapin said investigators will be looking into the crash and no more information was available.

