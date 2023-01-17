 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trailer stolen from construction site in Verona, police say

Verona police are asking for help locating a trailer full of equipment that was stolen from a construction site Sunday by a person driving a pickup truck.

The driver of this truck is suspected of stealing a trailer off a construction site in the 400 block of Robin Hill Road in Verona, according to police.

Lt. Dustin Fehrmann said a home's security camera captured images of the theft in the 400 block of Robin Hill Road. Police believe the vehicle headed west on Robin Hill, south on Hemlock Drive and then west on Lone Pine Way. The images show a dual-axle black trailer towed by a single-cab pickup.

The trailer was stolen off a construction site in the 400 block of Robin Hill Road in Verona on Sunday, police say.

Police are asking people living in the area to review any surveillance footage they might have and to contact them if they find any that might be related to the crime.

Those with information can call 608-845-7623 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or visit P3Tips.com.

