An Edgerton man was killed when he was run over by a bulldozer on Sunday, and police say they believe it was a “tragic accident.”
At about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Milton police, and Janesville and Milton Fire and EMS, responded to the 8200 block of North Bowers Lake Road in the town of Milton for a report of a man who was run over by a bulldozer.
Upon arrival, they found the 30-year-old man unresponsive with no signs of life, and lifesaving measures could not save him, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Pete Falk said in a statement.
The man was operating the bulldozer doing some excavating work at the property and was believed to be working alone, Falk said.
The investigation continues, but authorities said they believe it was a “tragic accident.”