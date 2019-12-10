Traffic violation charged, but no charges filed yet for pedestrian fatality

A Madison man who was arrested after police said his car struck and killed a woman on Madison's Southeast Side last month was charged Monday with driving that night while his license was revoked, but no charges related to the traffic fatality were filed.

That could change later, Assistant District Attorney William Brown wrote in a letter Monday to Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz. Brown wrote he is still waiting for "several critical pieces of evidence," including a crash reconstruction report and blood test results, before deciding whether to file additional charges.

Shuan T. Jones, 37, was also charged Monday with felony bail jumping. Jones had appeared in court Thursday, when prosecutors had said they might have charges ready, but none were filed at that point. It was Jones' second court appearance, after an appearance on Nov. 7, following his arrest on a tentative charge of driving after revocation causing death.

Susan E. Johnson, 35, of Madison, was killed Nov. 4 near the intersection of Highway 12-18 and Millpond Road, where police said she was struck by Jones' car.

Jones was arrested again after his court appearance on Thursday. Under terms of his release from jail on Nov. 7, Jones was not to drink alcohol while free on a signature bond but a breath test by Dane County Pretrial Services found Jones had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.063 percent. The limit for drivers is 0.08 percent. He remained in jail over the weekend until his court appearance on Monday, when he was again released on a signature bond.

