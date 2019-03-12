Traffic stops on different days led to the arrest of three people for alleged drug activity in Vernon County.
In the first incident on Friday, Amanda Halverson, 26, Viroqua, was arrested on tentative charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.
In the second incident on Monday, Dillon Hale, 30, Winona, Minn., was tentatively charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and operating under the influence of a controlled substance.
The Sheriff's Office used the skills of drug-sniffing police dogs to verify there was drugs in the vehicles.
Halverson was stopped at about 10:15 p.m. Friday on Highway 14 near Town Hall Lane in the town of Coon.
"Vernon County's K-9 Myk was brought to the scene and deployed for a sniff of the vehicle," said Sheriff John Spears. "K-9 Myk alerted to the presence of illegal substances."
Hale was stopped shortly after midnight Monday just off Highway 35 north of Stoddard, with Marvella Collins, 47, formerly of Sparta, a passenger in his car.
"The deputy observed indicators of drug impairment, and a K-9 from the city of La Crosse was called to assist," Spears said. "The K-9 performed a free air exterior sniff of the vehicle, and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics."
Collins was not arrested.
