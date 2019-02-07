Try 1 month for 99¢
monona guns, drugs bust

Two 9 millimeter handguns and marijuana were found by Monona police during a search of a car Tuesday night, with two suspects arrested.

 Monona Police Department

A traffic stop on a car going erratically down a Monona street resulted in the arrest of two 17-year-old males on drug and gun charges.

The incident happened Tuesday night at about 10:30 p.m. in the West Broadway and Frazier Avenue area, Monona police said.

The driver of the BMW sedan was tentatively charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and carrying a concealed weapon, while the passenger was tentatively charged with carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana.

Police found two handguns, ammunition, a spent shell casing and a large amount of marijuana in the BMW.

"Concerned citizens reported to the officer that a vehicle had been driving erratically," said Police chief Walter Ostrenga. "The officer initiated a traffic stop in a nearby gas station parking lot."

The passenger was unresponsive so paramedics were called for to administer naloxone before he was taken to the hospital. After being treated he was released into police custody.

The driver was unsteady on his feet and exhibited signs of being under the influence, police said. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

