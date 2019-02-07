...COMPLEX WINTER WEATHER EVENT CONTINUES TODAY...
.ROUNDS OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW WILL CONTINUE TODAY WITH
FREEZING RAIN THE PREDOMINANT PRECIPITATION TYPE. WIDESPREAD
ICY ROADS ARE EXPECTED AND TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED NORTH AND
WEST OF THE MILWAUKEE METRO AREA. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN ABOVE
FREEZING OVER MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES WHERE ONLY
RAIN IS EXPECTED THE REMAINDER OF THE DAY.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE
QUARTER TO A THIRD OF AN INCH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN. ICE WILL BE HEAVIEST FROM DARLINGTON TO MADISON TO
FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN. WEST OF THIS LINE, SLEET AND SNOW
WILL BE MORE WIDESPREAD.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE ARE POSSIBLE
DUE TO THE ICE. WIDESPREAD ICY ROADS ARE EXPECTED AND TRAVEL IS
NOT RECOMMENDED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW, SLEET
AND ICE WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
Two 9 millimeter handguns and marijuana were found by Monona police during a search of a car Tuesday night, with two suspects arrested.
A traffic stop on a car going erratically down a Monona street resulted in the arrest of two 17-year-old males on drug and gun charges.
The incident happened Tuesday night at about 10:30 p.m. in the West Broadway and Frazier Avenue area, Monona police said.
The driver of the BMW sedan was tentatively charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and carrying a concealed weapon, while the passenger was tentatively charged with carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana.
Police found two handguns, ammunition, a spent shell casing and a large amount of marijuana in the BMW.
"Concerned citizens reported to the officer that a vehicle had been driving erratically," said Police chief Walter Ostrenga. "The officer initiated a traffic stop in a nearby gas station parking lot."
The passenger was unresponsive so paramedics were called for to administer naloxone before he was taken to the hospital. After being treated he was released into police custody.
The driver was unsteady on his feet and exhibited signs of being under the influence, police said. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
