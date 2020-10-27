Traffic enforcement down sharply in Madison due to pandemic, protests, police cuts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among the city’s emergency personnel, about 15 police officers had tested positive for the coronavirus as of July 20, and 12 in the fire department had tested positive as of the beginning of this month. Those numbers can be misleading, however, because workers who have been in contact with those infected are taken off the job while they quarantine. The Wisconsin State Journal has filed a public records request for the total number of police and fire personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 or had to quarantine since March 1.

Pandemic-related lockdowns also dramatically cut down on the number of vehicles on the roads, leaving space for dangerous driving for what Fiore called the “fringe drivers.”

And beginning in late May after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, regular — sometimes daily — protests against police and racial inequity have taken place in Madison. Some have turned violent, but police response has most often consisted of monitoring the protests and redirecting traffic when activists block streets.

Federal grant