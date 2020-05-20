You are the owner of this article.
Traffic cameras aid in arrest of man in road-rage incident, Madison police say

Traffic cameras greatly assisted in the identification and arrest of a Madison man in a road-rage incident Monday night that left a DeForest couple rattled, Madison police reported.

Randin M. Divelbiss, 43, was located Tuesday and arrested on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct for the incident about 7 p.m. Monday on East Johnson Street at North Blair Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The couple had told police they didn’t know why a man in a blue Monte Carlo would be so enraged as to give them the finger and point an object at them while pretending to fire it, as if it were a gun, though they couldn’t tell if it was, DeSpain said.

The man at one point also appeared to be recording the couple on his cell phone, DeSpain said.

