Town of York homicide suspect was angry over infidelity, often carried a gun, complaint says

A 71-year-old was arrested in Delaware on Monday for the murder of a woman in the town of York earlier this year, authorities said.

Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., of Waterloo, faces charges of first-degree homicide in connection to the death of Dora Gonzalez-Zarate, 39, a farm laborer who was found in her home with a fatal gunshot wound to the head on May 24, according to court records. Gonzalez went to Delaware days after the killing even as authorities had recovered guns from his home and were investigating his possible links to the 39-year-old's death.

A criminal complaint was filed against Gonzalez for Gonzalez-Zarate's murder last week.

Detectives started investigating Gonzalez the day the victim's body was found by her brother-in-law.

Witnesses that worked with Gonzalez-Zarate allegedly saw Gonzalez's vehicle in front of the trailer where she lived hours before her body was found, the complaint said. The two had a romantic relationship, the complaint said.

Other witnesses told investigators that Gonzalez was furious with Gonzalez-Zarate for cheating on him, and that on one occasion, Gonzalez was playing with a gun at her residence around her children. Gonzalez-Zarate's son also told investigators that Gonzalez went around with a holstered pistol on his waist and "seemed dangerous."

That night, authorities surveilled Gonzalez's residence in Waterloo and later pulled him over on Highway 26 in Jefferson County. During the traffic stop, Gonzalez, who was with his wife and grandchildren, denied being at Gonzalez-Zarate's residence. Cell phone records later pulled by investigators found that Gonzalez's phone was at Gonzalez-Zarate's residence between 10:40 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. that day, about two and a half hours before her body was found. Text messages between the pair days before the killing showed that Gonzalez-Zarate told Gonzalez that she was afraid of him. The 39-year-old texted him "I hope that I don't get killed."

Gonzalez-Zarate said that someone had followed her the previous night and that she feared for her life because she "had to do something" for her children.

On May 25, authorities searched Gonzalez's home, where they recovered six firearms.

At a press conference announcing Gonzalez's arrest, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett declined to say whether any of those firearms were used in the murder but that they had been turned over to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for testing.

Days after the homicide and despite the ongoing interest of law enforcement in his possible ties to the crime, Gonzalez left Wisconsin to travel with family to Delaware.

After eventually finding probable cause to arrest Gonzalez, Dane County authorities traveled to Delaware to apprehend him on Monday. The 71-year-old has refused to challenge his extradition back to Wisconsin and is in the process of being sent back to Dane County from Delaware.

He is currently being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, Delaware.

Authorities asked anyone who knew Gonzalez or had contact with her in the weeks before her death to contact the Sheriff's Office at 608-284-6900.