Town of York homicide suspect arrested: 71-year-old in custody in Delaware

A 71-year-old was arrested in Delaware on Monday for the murder of a woman in the town of York earlier this year, authorities said.

Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., of Waterloo, faces tentative charges of first-degree homicide in connection to the death of Dora Gonzalez-Zarate, 39, a farm laborer who was found in her home with a fatal gunshot wound to the head on May 24, according to court records.

A criminal complaint was filed against Gonzalez for Gonzalez-Zarate's murder last week but he has not been formally charged.

Witnesses that worked with Gonzalez-Zarate saw Gonzalez's vehicle in front of the trailer where she lived hours before her body was found, the complaint said. The two had a romantic relationship, the complaint said.

The day after Gonzalez-Zarate was found, authorities searched Gonzalez's home, where they recovered six firearms.

At a press conference announcing Gonzalez's arrest, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett declined to say whether any of those firearms were used in the murder but that they had been turned over to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for testing.

Days after the killing, Gonzalez traveled to Delaware with his family. After finding probable cause to arrest Gonzalez, Dane County authorities traveled to Delaware to apprehend him. The 71-year-old has refused to challenge his extradition back to Wisconsin and is in the process of being sent back to Dane County from Delaware.

He is currently being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, Delaware.

Authorities asked anyone who knew Gonzalez or had contact with her in the weeks before her death to contact the Sheriff's Office at 608-284-6900.

This is a developing story and will be updated.