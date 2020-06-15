Town of Sun Prairie gas station hit by armed robber, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An armed robber hit the BP gas station, 4711 Highway TT in the town of Sun Prairie, early Saturday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A man wearing a black face mask entered the gas station shortly before 2 a.m. and displayed a silver handgun with a black handle to the employee, Sgt. Donald Dudley said in a statement.

The employee was able to get to a safe place behind a locked door, while the suspect took undisclosed items from the store and fled, Dudley said.

The suspect was described as a thin black male, about 5-foot-10, wearing a dark black face mask, Dudley said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at 608-284-6900.

