Town of Sun Prairie gas station hit by armed robber, police say

An armed robber hit the BP gas station, 4711 Highway TT in the town of Sun Prairie, early Saturday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
A man wearing a black face mask entered the gas station shortly before 2 a.m. and displayed a silver handgun with a black handle to the employee, Sgt. Donald Dudley said in a statement.
The employee was able to get to a safe place behind a locked door, while the suspect took undisclosed items from the store and fled, Dudley said.
The suspect was described as a thin black male, about 5-foot-10, wearing a dark black face mask, Dudley said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at 608-284-6900.
Jeffrey Richgels
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
