Town of Springfield tavern burglarized, Dane County authorities say

The Whippoorwill Tavern on Highway 19 in the town of Springfield was burglarized Tuesday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies responded to the bar at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on a burglary report, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The owner arrived in the morning to find an open window damaged from forced entry, and a gaming machine, cash register and ATM also damaged, Schaffer said.

The amount of money stolen is not yet known, Schaffer said.

Anyone who may have witnessed activity near the tavern between midnight and 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

