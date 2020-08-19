You are the owner of this article.
Town of Oregon man faces 4th OWI after East Side crash that knocked tire off pickup, Madison police say
Town of Oregon man faces 4th OWI after East Side crash that knocked tire off pickup, Madison police say

Daniel R. DeNomie booking photo
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A town of Oregon man faces a fourth offense of operating while intoxicated after a crash Tuesday on the East Side that knocked a tire off his pickup truck, Madison police reported.

Witnesses said Daniel R. DeNomie, 56, was driving a pickup truck on the wrong side of Dunning Road shortly before 5:30 p.m., causing another motorist to swerve to avoid a head-on collision, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The pickup next struck a parked car, breaking a wheel off, then went off the road with DeNomie spinning the remaining tires in reverse, causing them to become embedded in the dirt, DeSpain said.

Police recovered drug paraphernalia from the truck, DeSpain said, and DeNomie also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

