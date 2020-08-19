Town of Oregon man faces 4th OWI after East Side crash that knocked tire off pickup, Madison police say

A town of Oregon man faces a fourth offense of operating while intoxicated after a crash Tuesday on the East Side that knocked a tire off his pickup truck, Madison police reported.
Witnesses said Daniel R. DeNomie, 56, was driving a pickup truck on the wrong side of Dunning Road shortly before 5:30 p.m., causing another motorist to swerve to avoid a head-on collision, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The pickup next struck a parked car, breaking a wheel off, then went off the road with DeNomie spinning the remaining tires in reverse, causing them to become embedded in the dirt, DeSpain said.
Police recovered drug paraphernalia from the truck, DeSpain said, and DeNomie also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
11-year-old girl in critical condition with gunshot wound to be removed from life support Thursday
2 arrests made in killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott
'I don't want to die': 2016 video shows 7-year-old Anisa Scott praying for an end to gun violence
Mourners grieve 'senseless' killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott
Chief: East Side shooting that injured 11-year-old girl 'a new low' in recent gun violence
Police still mum on investigation in alleged hate crime, 7 weeks later
Armed Sun Prairie robbery turns into 100 mph chase on blown tires, police say
27-year-old woman stabbed in chest during argument on North Side, Madison police say
Homicide by drunken driving charged in Highway 12 car-motorcycle crash
Woman tries to steal $4,000 of merchandise from JCPenney at East Towne Mall, police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.