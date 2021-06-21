Town of Middleton home, garage fire does $700K damage, authorities say

A fire early Monday morning at a town of Middleton home and garage did an estimated $700,000 damage, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday, Dane County deputies and fire crews from Middleton, Cross Plains, Verona, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Mazomanie and Fitchburg responded to a structure fire at 3837 Bay Laurel Lane in the town of Middleton, Lt. Jessamy Torres said in a report.

The first arriving deputy saw flames in the attached garage that were quickly spreading to the rest of the house, with the occupants of the home and their pet already out of the house and at a neighbor’s house, Torres said.

The fire appears to have started in the attached garage where two vehicles were parked. The two vehicles and the home were a total loss, with damage estimated at about $700,000, Torres said.

The cause is under investigation, Torres said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.