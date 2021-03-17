 Skip to main content
Town of Dunn barn a 'total loss' in fire Wednesday, Sheriff's Office says
A barn fire in the town of Dunn Wednesday left the building to be considered a "total loss" with roughly $100,000 in damage, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. 

Dane County Sheriff's deputies, along with several other area emergency services, responded to the fire at 1828 Sand Hill Road at around 5:20 p.m., Lt. Chris Larsh said. 

The fire in the 36-by-90-foot barn, which held wood and other supplies, was believed to be caused by a wood-burning furnace used to heat adjacent greenhouses, based on the investigation. 

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.  

Emergency services from Oregon, Evansville, Belleville, Fitchrona, Verona, McFarland, Stoughton and Monona assisted in the response.

