Town of Bristol strip club closed after fourth shooting in parking lot this year

A rural Sun Prairie strip club will be closed until next Monday after gunfire erupted in or near its parking lot for the fourth time this year, possibly injuring one person.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office was continuing its investigation of the incident that was reported around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, but owner Rich Bickle said his understanding was that the shooting stemmed from a dispute unrelated to anything that had gone on in the club.
The Sheriff's Office reported Sunday that someone had been shot in the incident, but spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Monday that deputies have not identified a victim and "cannot say for sure that someone was shot."
The club and the town of Bristol reached a deal this past spring under which the club agreed to find a new location while boosting security at its current site at the town's main intersection of county highways N and V.
The club owners' attorney had warned that if the town tried to take the club's liquor license — effectively shutting it down — the owners would sue and that could spark a long and costly legal battle.
If the club were unable to find a new site after two years, the town would have the option of not renewing the license, according to the agreement.
Bickle said the club had done "everything we were supposed to do" under the agreement, including installing an ID-card reader and adding more lighting in the parking lot and security staff at the door. It had also agreed to move up its closing time from 2 or 2:30 a.m. to midnight and was being allowed additional half-hour extensions to the time the longer it remained violence-free, Bickle said. He said the club's current closing time had been 1:30 a.m.
Town Chairman Gerald Derr and an attorney who had been representing eight residents in a formal complaint against the club did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Several rounds were fired outside the club in the early morning hours of March 7, according to the Sheriff's Office. Four days before that, a highly intoxicated man reportedly fired several shotgun rounds into the side of the club, and on Feb. 27, someone in or near the parking lot seemingly fired shots in the air as they drove away from the area.
No one was hurt in the shootings, but some neighbors said they represented a dangerous escalation to the noise, loitering and other problems connected to the club in the past.
Bickle, a former NASCAR driver, said he was "frustrated" by the recent violence and "ready to move to Costa Rica." He said he and his partner, Jerry Wood, have yet to find a new location for the club. Bickle also owns The Boxx Office strip club outside Portage.
Club Bristol is one of only two strip clubs in Dane County. The other is Silk Exotic in rural Middleton. Madison's only strip club, Visions, closed more than a year ago after a series of violent incidents there.
