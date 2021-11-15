Town of Bristol strip club closed after fourth shooting in parking lot this year

If the club were unable to find a new site after two years, the town would have the option of not renewing the license, according to the agreement.

Bickle said the club had done "everything we were supposed to do" under the agreement, including installing an ID-card reader and adding more lighting in the parking lot and security staff at the door. It had also agreed to move up its closing time from 2 or 2:30 a.m. to midnight and was being allowed additional half-hour extensions to the time the longer it remained violence-free, Bickle said. He said the club's current closing time had been 1:30 a.m.

Town Chairman Gerald Derr and an attorney who had been representing eight residents in a formal complaint against the club did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Several rounds were fired outside the club in the early morning hours of March 7, according to the Sheriff's Office. Four days before that, a highly intoxicated man reportedly fired several shotgun rounds into the side of the club, and on Feb. 27, someone in or near the parking lot seemingly fired shots in the air as they drove away from the area.

No one was hurt in the shootings, but some neighbors said they represented a dangerous escalation to the noise, loitering and other problems connected to the club in the past.