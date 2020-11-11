Town of Albion man arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing roommate multiple times, police say

A town of Albion man was arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing a roommate multiple times on Tuesday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 4:01 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 103 Lake Court in the town of Albion on a report of a disturbance, Sgt. Jason Russell said in a statement.

They determined that during a physical altercation between two roommates, Matthew D. Webb, 19, armed himself with a knife and stabbed his roommate multiple times before fleeing before deputies arrived, Russell said.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital by another person in the residence and later flown to UW Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Russell said.

Webb was arrested in Janesville by detectives aided by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, Russell said.

