Town of Albion man arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing roommate multiple times, police say
Town of Albion man arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing roommate multiple times, police say

Matthew D. Webb booking photo

Matthew D. Webb.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A town of Albion man was arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing a roommate multiple times on Tuesday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 4:01 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 103 Lake Court in the town of Albion on a report of a disturbance, Sgt. Jason Russell said in a statement.

They determined that during a physical altercation between two roommates, Matthew D. Webb, 19, armed himself with a knife and stabbed his roommate multiple times before fleeing before deputies arrived, Russell said.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital by another person in the residence and later flown to UW Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Russell said.

Webb was arrested in Janesville by detectives aided by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, Russell said.

