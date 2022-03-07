Tony Robinson's family remembers teen on seventh anniversary of fatal police shooting

Dozens of friends and family of Tony Robinson Jr. packed into the Wilmar Community Center Sunday afternoon to celebrate the life of the late teen for the seventh year in a row on the anniversary of his death after he was shot by a Madison police officer in 2015.
Poets, musicians and artists took to the stage as community members shared their memories of Robinson, who his grandmother Sharon Irwin-Henry called vibrant and full of life, before a planned march from the community center to 1125 Williamson St., where the 19-year-old was fatally shot.
“Seven years we’ve been in this struggle,” Irwin-Henry said, though she said she has been heartened by recent actions by the city to bring changes to the Madison Police Department.
“Tony’s death has brought meaningful and necessary change for all people in the city of Madison,” she said in a statement, and referred to a 2020 audit of the Police Department that resulted in 177 recommended changes, including the creation of the Police Civilian Oversight Board and an independent police monitor position. “It’s been seven long years fighting for changes, and we now see a clear path to justice.”
Police Officer Matt Kenny fatally shot the unarmed teen on March 6, 2015, in the stairwell of a two-flat on Williamson Street after a physical struggle. Kenny was absolved of any criminal wrongdoing in the death, but Irwin-Henry said she and the local organization In Pursuit of Justice are planning to file a petition in Dane County Circuit Court for a judge to review the case. Their hope is a judge will determine Kenny acted recklessly in the shooting death of Robinson as well as in the 2007 shooting death of 48-year-old Ronald Brandon, who had called 911 to report himself and pointed what later turned out to be a pellet gun at police.
Lorien Carter, Robinson’s aunt, said she hopes this year will be the final year her family will need to draw attention to the death of her nephew with the goal of seeking to hold Kenny accountable.
“I want to be hopeful but I’m afraid to be hopeful because it’s not worked out so well. But that doesn’t stop us from fighting,” she said.
Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal in December that Chief Shon Barnes and Kenny had a conversation “where the possibility of an early retirement was discussed.”
“Officer Kenny declined this idea and no further conversations on the matter occurred,” she said. “Early retirement can be an option to officers nearing the age of retirement.” Kenny has been with the Madison Police Department since 2002.
Barnes took over as chief in February 2021. Fryer said she did not know the exact date of the conversation but that the discussion stemmed from Robinson’s death. No formal written retirement offer was made to Kenny.
Photos: Remembering the Tony Robinson shooting protests in Madison
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Tony Robinson, 19, was fatally shot on March 6, 2015.
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Tony Robinson, 19, was fatally shot on March 6, 2015.
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Madison police still at the scene March 7, 2015, the day after a police officer shot Tony Robinson to death at a home on Williamson Street.
STEVE APPS -- State Journal
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Demonstrators gather outside the Madison Public Safety Building in Madison March 7, 2015, to protest the police-related shooting death of 19-year-old Tony Robinson.
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Kyrisha Isom, 24, of Madison weeps during a rally along Williamson Street on March 7, 2015, to protest a police shooting that claimed the life of 19-year-old Tony Robinson. Isom says she had been friends with Robinson for about 12 years. At her right is Derrick McCann, also of Madison.
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Protesters gather outside a home on Williamson Street in Madison on March 7, 2015, to protest an overnight police-related shooting death that claimed the life of 19-year-old Tony Robinson.
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Tony Robinson police shooting death
People gather March 7, 2015, outside a home on Williamson Street in Madison, where Tony Robinson was shot and killed.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Kaleem Caire, founder of One City Early Learning Center, delivers impassioned remarks during gathering of church and community leaders and residents at Fountain of Life Covenant Church in Madison on March 7, 2015, in the wake of Tony Robinson's death. “I don’t want to have unity, I want action,” Caire said.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Protesters walk down East Washington Avenue during a march in memory of Tony Robinson on March 9, 2015.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Protesters walk down South Ingersoll Street during a march in memory of Tony Robinson on March 9, 2015.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Destiny Marshall of Atlanta, center, is comforted by friends during a protest march in memory of Tony Robinson on March 9, 2015.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Protesters walk down East Washington Avenue during a march in memory Tony Robinson on March 9, 2015.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Protesters approach the State Capitol during a march in memory of Tony Robinson on March 9, 2015.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Protesters chant while gathering in memory of Tony Robinson at the State Capitol rotunda on March 9, 2015.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Protesters gather in memory of Tony Robinson at the State Capitol rotunda in Madison on March 9, 2015. Robinson was shot and killed by Madison police.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
An estimated 1,500 people, many of them area high school students, attend a March 9, 2015, demonstration at the state Capitol organized by the Young, Gifted and Black Coalition to protest the fatal police shooting of 19-year-old Tony Robinson.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
A protest in the Capitol on March 9, 2015, to condemn the police shooting death of Tony Robinson.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
From left, Tony Robinson Sr. and Andrea Irwin, parents of Tony Robinson, appear March 9, 2015, at a press conference outside the home where their 19-year-old son was killed by a Madison police officer several days earlier.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
A woman cleans the porch March 10, 2015, at the Williamson Street home where a white police officer shot and killed Tony Robinson, who was black.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Kathy Sliter straightens a sign March 10, 2015, at the memorial that has formed on Williamson Street near the apartment where 19-year-old Tony Robinson was killed by a Madison police officer Friday night.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Madison East’s Davion Washington wears a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt along with the rest of the Purgolders boys basketball team as they warm up before a WIAA Division 1 boys basketball regional final against Middleton at home on March 10, 2015.
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Protesters prepare to march from Worthington Park during a protest of the police killing of Tony Robinson on March 11, 2015.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Protesters demonstrate March 11, 2015, on East Washington Avenue in Madison five days after the fatal police shooting of Tony Robinson.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
With streets shut down, Madison police officers facilitate a protest march March 11, 2015, against the police killing of Tony Robinson. Some say racist attitudes were behind the shooting, which they call murder. Since the shooting, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval has said officers showed “incredible poise and professionalism at a time when emotions were running understandably high.”
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Madison police Chief Mike Koval, left, talks with UW-Madison student Joshua Harrison of Dayton, Ohio, during a March 11, 2015, protest against the fatal shooting of Tony Robinson by a Madison officer.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Christen Justice, center, and other protesters march west on Commercial Avenue during a protest against the police killing of Tony Robinson in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, March 11, 2015. M.P. KING -- State Journal
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
The family of Dontre Hamilton, killed by police in Milwaukee, speaks during a protest against the police killing of Tony Robinson in front of the Governor's Mansion on March 11, 2015.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Mourners gather beside an open casket during a funeral service Saturday for 19-year-old Tony Robinson at Madison East High School’s Field House on March 14, 2015. Robinson, who was fatally shot by a Madison police officer on March 6, was remembered as a young man with big dreams.
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Tony Robinson Sr., left, and Andrea Irwin make their entrance into the funeral service for their 19-year-old son, Tony Robinson, at Madison East High School on March 14, 2015. Robinson was fatally shot by a Madison police officer on March 6.
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
About 1,000 people attend a funeral service for 19-year-old Tony Robinson at Madison East High School’s Field House, with an overflow of about 200 watching the service on video from the school’s gym.
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Jivonte Davis, left, comforts Jordan King after King spoke to a crowd about his friend Tony Robinson during Robinson’s funeral service March 14, 2015.
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Tyrone Henry, left, and Sharon Irwin raise their hands as the crowd joins in during a funeral service for their grandson, 19-year-old Tony Robinson, at Madison East High School on March 14, 2015.
AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Protesters dance and play music from cars April 14, 2015, as they block East Washington Avenue near Madison East High School and the intersection with Fourth Street during a sit-in protest against the March 6 fatal police shooting of unarmed 19-year-old Tony Robinson.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Protesters occupy the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Fourth Street on April 14, 2015, while protesting the March police killing of Tony Robinson near Madison East High School.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Protesters set up blankets in the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Fourth Street during a sit-in protest April 14, 2015, of the March police killing of Tony Robinson.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
A young man is put in handcuffs Tuesday as police disperse a sit-in protest April 14, 2015, which lasted for eight hours before police declared it an unlawful assembly and began moving people toward the sidewalk.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
A woman is held back by a police officer as she reacts to a young man being put in handcuffs as police disperse a sit-in protest April 14, 2015.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Andrea Irwin, second from right, Tony Robinson's mother, and family members raise their hands in honor of Tony Robinson at the 2015 Youth & Unity Summit at Memorial High School April 26, 2015.
ANDY MANIS,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said during a press conference May 12, 2015, that police officer Matt Kenny, who is white, would face no charges in the shooting death of Tony Robinson, a black man.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
The Rev. Chris Long, an ordained Unitarian Universalist minister, right, leads a song with other clergy and community leaders while gathered Mary 12, 2015, along Williamson Street and to listen to the press conference where it was announced that the Madison police officer who shot and killed Tony Robinson would not face charges.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Supporters of Tony Robinson's family participate in a march along East Wilson Street in Madison on May 12, 2015.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
From left, family attorney Jon Loevy, Tony Robinson's uncle Turin Carter and his grandmother, Sharon Irwin, speak during a press conference at the Social Justice Center in Madison on May 12, 2015.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Boyfriend Jeff Jackson comforts Andrea Irwin, the mother of Tony Robinson, while escorting her during a protest march in Madison on May 12, 2015.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
A protester who refused to be identified raises his fist while chanting during a protest march stopped at John Nolen Drive and Williamson Street on May 12, 2015.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Brandi Grayson of Madison's Young, Black and Gifted Coalition leads demonstrators in a chant during a rally for Tony Robinson Jr. on May 13, 2015.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Madison Memorial High School student Naomi Makesa, 17, helps hold a banner during a rally for Tony Robinson on May 13, 2015.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Demonstrators remembering Tony Robinson make their way up John Nolen Drive in Madison on May 13, 2015.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Demonstrators in a rally for Tony Robinson assemble outside the Dane County Courthouse in Madison on May 13, 2015.
JOHN HART -- State Journal,
Tony Robinson police shooting death
Protesters in the middle of Doty Street are placed in handcuffs during a protest near the Dane County Jail in on May 13, 2015.
M.P. KING -- State Journal,
