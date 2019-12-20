Tony Evers won't pardon Brendan Dassey, whose case was spotlighted in 'Making a Murderer' series.

Dassey submitted a handwritten note to Evers asking for the pardon.

“I am writing to ask for a pardon because I am innocent and want to go home,” Dassey wrote. Dassey listed things he enjoys including Pokemon and hamburgers and drew a pair of hearts with the word “hugs” in one and “love” in the other.

Dassey’s attorney Laura Nirider did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The pardon request argued that Dassey was the victim of a “uniquely and profoundly flawed legal process.” It says seeking clemency from the governor is “one of the last remaining legal options” available.

Dassey's attorneys say he's intellectually impaired and that he was manipulated by experienced police officers into accepting their story of how Halbach's murder happened. They wanted his confession thrown out and a new trial.

Avery and Dassey are serving life sentences. The U.S. Supreme Court last year, without comment, said they would not consider Dassey’s appeal of his conviction. He could request another trial if a judge agrees he has new evidence that warrants it.