Tony Evers appoints Jacob Frost as Dane County judge

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a civil litigator at a Madison law firm to a Dane County judicial vacancy.

On Friday, Evers' announced he appointed Jacob Frost to the Branch 9 seat being vacated by retiring Circuit Judge Richard Niess, whose retirement is effective July 4. Niess had served since he was appointed to the bench in 2004 by then-Gov. Jim Doyle.

"Frost is an excellent attorney and I am confident he will serve Dane County well as a fair and impartial judge," Evers said in a statement. "He will also bring a unique and much-needed perspective to the bench, as an individual with a physical disability and an advocate for folks with disabilities, on how we can work to ensure our courts are accessible and just for all."

Frost is a partner at Boardman & Clark in Madison, specializing in civil litigation and family law. He is treasurer of the Dane County Bar Association and previously served as board president of Access to Independence, which provides services and advocacy to people with disabilities.

In a statement, Frost thanked Evers for the opportunity to serve Dane County.