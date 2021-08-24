'Tonight I was so mad' woman told police after homicide, criminal complaint states

Ryan, who had stab wounds, was found sitting on the floor near the elevators. Police have said he was taken to a hospital and died there.

Police also spoke to a woman who said she had come home and used her key fob to open the front door. Someone later identified as Hairston then came "out of nowhere" and shoved the woman in the chest really hard, the woman told police. The push knocked the woman down and hurt her back.

"You don't belong here," Hairston told the woman.

The woman told police Hairston then got into the elevator, which stopped at the third floor. A few minutes later, Hairston came back to the lobby using the stairs. The woman said Hairston was carrying a "big butcher knife" and a bottle of liquor. The woman called 911.

Video surveillance from the building showed Hairston approach Ryan while he was leaving an elevator into the lobby, push him to the floor, then stab him several times before she returned to a chair in the lobby.

An autopsy found Ryan had three major stab wounds, including one to his upper left back that pierced his left lung and heart, a stab wound to the right side of his back, and another closer to the center of his back.