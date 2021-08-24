'Tonight I was so mad' woman told police after homicide, criminal complaint states

A woman charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide for the stabbing death last month of a Madison man said she was "so mad" that night and admitted stabbing the man three times with her purple knife, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint does not say why Crystal E. Hairston, 50, allegedly stabbed 60-year-old Mark T. Ryan to death around 9 p.m. on July 27 in the lobby of an apartment building on Braxton Place in Downtown Madison. It only states that a surveillance video showed Hairston attacked Ryan unprovoked and stabbed him multiple times after he left an elevator in the building's lobby.
But as she was taken into custody by police, the complaint states, Hairston said "I'm sorry" again and again and said "tonight I was so mad" as she admitted to police she stabbed Ryan.
Hairston told police she "stabbed him twice in the back by his ribs because his ribs are really strong and once in the heart in the front," the complaint states.
As police arrived, Hairston was still holding the purple knife she said she had used and tossed it to the floor when ordered, according to the complaint.
Before stabbing Ryan, the complaint states, Hairston had pushed down a woman who also lived in the building after accusing the woman of not belonging there. Hairston faces a misdemeanor battery charge for that.
Hairston was arrested by police the day after the incident, but police would only say at that point they had arrested a suspect and did not identify Hairston. She was formally arrested on the homicide charge on Aug. 20.
Hairston appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Tuesday, where she was ordered jailed on $1 million bail. State Assistant Public Defender Catherine Dorl also requested a competency evaluation, which was granted by Court Commissioner Jason Hanson.
The evaluation is to determine whether Hairston understands the court proceedings and has the ability to assist her attorney in defending her.
According to his obituary, Ryan was an advocate for the mentally ill, had worked for the Madison School District and Wisconsin Trails and was a volunteer for the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Meriter Nursing Home. A Madison native, Ryan attended and graduated from East High School, MATC and Edgewood College.
According to the complaint:
Police arrived to find Hairston seated on a bench in the lobby of a building in the 750 block of Braxton Place. Hairston's address is listed in the complaint as 755 Braxton Place on the building's third floor.
She was holding a purple knife and was stabbing cardboard packages near the building's mailboxes. She also had a large, half-empty bottle of liquor with her.
Ryan, who had stab wounds, was found sitting on the floor near the elevators. Police have said he was taken to a hospital and died there.
Police also spoke to a woman who said she had come home and used her key fob to open the front door. Someone later identified as Hairston then came "out of nowhere" and shoved the woman in the chest really hard, the woman told police. The push knocked the woman down and hurt her back.
"You don't belong here," Hairston told the woman.
The woman told police Hairston then got into the elevator, which stopped at the third floor. A few minutes later, Hairston came back to the lobby using the stairs. The woman said Hairston was carrying a "big butcher knife" and a bottle of liquor. The woman called 911.
Video surveillance from the building showed Hairston approach Ryan while he was leaving an elevator into the lobby, push him to the floor, then stab him several times before she returned to a chair in the lobby.
An autopsy found Ryan had three major stab wounds, including one to his upper left back that pierced his left lung and heart, a stab wound to the right side of his back, and another closer to the center of his back.
Dr. Agnieszka Rogalska of the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office also found Ryan had wounds to his hands that appeared to be defensive wounds. In all, she said, Ryan sustained seven separate injuries.