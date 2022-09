Tomah man charged with pretending to be disabled veteran to gain federal contracts

A Tomah man has been charged with pretending to be a disabled veteran to gain federal contracts, authorities reported.

A federal grand jury indicted Jonathan Walker, 44, on 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of making false statements, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

Walker was the owner and operator of Walker Investment Properties LLC of Tomah, a mechanical contracting business that offered electrical services and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) services

The indictment alleges that from July 2015 to June 2019, Walker sought and obtained federal contracts by alleging that WIP was a “Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business” (SDVOSB), even though he wasn’t a veteran and didn’t have a disability incurred in the line of duty while in the active U.S. military, naval, air or space service, O’Shea said.

Federal contracting officers may restrict competition for government contracts to SDVOSBs if the owner of a business is a veteran and has a service-connected disability.

The indictment alleges that the U.S. Department of Defense awarded two contracts to WIP totaling $1,927,536.79 for HVAC services and fire alarm installation at Fort McCoy, and that Walker issued invoices for services under the contracts that resulted in payments to WIP totaling $482,577, O’Shea said.