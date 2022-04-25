Toddler's death investigated as homicide, Madison man in custody

Police arrested a 23-year-old Madison man early Monday and are considering a homicide charge against him for the death of a 20-month-old girl who died after an incident at a Southwest Side apartment involving the man and a woman with whom he was in a domestic relationship, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

Marshawn D. Giles was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative child abuse charge. Barnes said the case is being investigated as a homicide, "but the exact cause and manner will be determined by the medical examiner."

Barnes said about 2:45 a.m. Monday, police were called to the apartment in the 5600 block of Schroeder Road to check on a woman who was screaming for help, saying that a man had killed her baby.

The 20-month-old toddler had sustained very serious injuries, Barnes said, without describing them. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

The girl's mother sustained what Barnes called "blunt force trauma" injuries, and she was also hospitalized, but she is expected to survive. There were no other children in the apartment early Monday, Barnes said.

When police arrived at the apartment on Monday, Giles was arrested immediately, Barnes said. At least one gun was seen in the apartment, he said.

Barnes said it was the second visit to the apartment by police since Thursday, when officers were called there about an abuse situation involving another child in the home.

"Since last Thursday, we have been working with Child Protective Services to determine what happened in that case," Barnes said. "It's important to note that in that process the older children who were not here at this time were not here because our officers made arrangements to have those children stay with the grandparents."

Giles was not at the apartment when police arrived on Thursday, and Barnes said that had he been there, he would have been arrested on an outstanding state Department of Corrections warrant.

Barnes said it appears that there is "some type of domestic relationship" between Giles and the mother of the toddler, but did not know whether Giles is the girl's biological father. He said it appeared Giles lived at the Schroeder Road apartment with the girl's mother.

Barnes said these kinds of cases, in which a child is killed, "are very hard for everyone involved. Sometimes it's difficult to understand how someone can do something like this."

Today is a "painful day for the family" and the community, he said, and for everyone trying to "understand why and how something like this can happen."

According to DOC records, Giles is on DOC supervision through April 2023 for crimes committed in Rock County and was being sought because he had failed to report to his agent.

Giles was on probation for bail jumping and eluding police, and was also completing a sentence for first-degree reckless endangerment, for which he had also served a year in prison. Giles also has a misdemeanor conviction in Rock County for carrying a concealed weapon.

