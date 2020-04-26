Toddler hospitalized after shooting own leg with gun in Portage, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A two-year-old child was taken to the hospital Sunday after the toddler shot his or her own leg with a firearm in Portage, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a child with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 12:05 p.m. on the 500 block of West Wisconsin Street, the Portage Police Department reported.

When Portage police and deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff's office arrived, they found a parent caring for the toddler's leg, police said.

Police found the firearm nearby and took it as evidence.

The toddler, who had a "serious gunshot wound", was initially taken to Divine Savior Hospital, but was later taken to UW Hospital via a Med Flight helicopter ambulance, police said.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office Detective Jason Stemberg said police are not releasing more information about the incident at this time, including the identities of the child and family.

