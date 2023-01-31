 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tire deflation devices used to stop driver fleeing traffic stop, Portage police say

Tire deflation devices were used to stop a driver fleeing a traffic stop on Monday, Portage police reported.

At about 2:50 p.m. Monday, a Portage officer stopped a vehicle on New Pinery Road in Portage. The driver identified himself as Raekwom T. Miller and the officer smelled the odor of marijuana, Sgt. Cameron Coronado said in a statement.

While waiting for a backup officer, the officer who stopped Miller learned that his criminal history included fleeing and eluding, operating a stolen vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm, Coronado said.

Before the backup officer arrived, Miller drove off, leading police on a vehicle pursuit south through downtown Portage, then south on Highway 51 at speeds above 75 miles per hour. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Poynette police helped set up tire deflation devices on Highway 51 near Poynette and successfully deflated all four tires on Miller’s vehicle, which eventually lost a tire and slowed to a stop, Coronado said.

Miller was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of fleeing and eluding, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and cocaine, two counts of felony bail jumping, and possession of a stolen firearm from Columbus, Georgia, Coronado said.

No one was injured during the incident, Coronado said.

