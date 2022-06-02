Tip leads to recovery of Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978, UW-Madison police say

A tip led to the recovery of Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978, UW-Madison police reported.

“We solved a big one, folks,” UW Police said in a Facebook post that recounted how the chair was seen in a garage in Verona by someone who contacted UW police.

The UW police investigation revealed the chair was taken from the Terrace in 1978 when the thieves were in college and, “The perps turned over the chair and we returned it to our friends at the Union. No citation – just a verbal warning.”

Police added that anyone in possession of a stolen Terrace chair can return it to the Terrace or police “with no questions asked.”

UW police spokesperson Marc Lovicott told the State Journal that Terrace chairs are a “hot commodity” and “an iconic item that brings certain feelings and memories — everyone from the area knows exactly what it is when they see it!”

Unfortunately, he said, the chairs are so beloved that theft is pretty common, noting a Wisconsin Alumni Association story in 2015 that reported about 250, or 25%, went missing in 2014.

Union staff estimated that 60 to 70 chairs would be stolen annually and would plan accordingly, the story said.

At the time, Wisco Industries was making around 300 chairs per year and they cost about $250.

The cost now is more than $300, Lovicott said.

While Lovicott said that “like all crimes, we take theft seriously,” in the case of this week’s recovered chair, just a verbal warning was given.

“It's officer discretion when it comes to verbal warnings,” Lovicott said. “In this case, because the chair theft was 40+ years prior, a verbal warning seemed like the most appropriate route.”

