Time-served sentence granted to man who fled charges he had faced since 2010

Speaking to White, Guy said with his marriage over, he never thought about contacting her and has never wanted to.

Guy, an Army and Marines combat veteran, said in his travels after fleeing the U.S. he worked in several countries Africa and Europe, where he sought to deprogram himself from 20 years of a military mindset and said he lived mostly in what he described as "hippy" communes. He said he sought only to help people. He said there is a village in Slovenia he hopes to return to, where he was affectionately known by friends as "Captain Convict."

Guy was working at a bicycle shop in Vienna, Austria, when police tracked him down using leads sent out by the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service, which had been trying to find Guy.

Guy said Friday he fled the country because he feared he could not get fair treatment in court for crimes he said he didn't commit. He said he was grateful the district attorney's office later took another look at the charges and dismissed the bulk of them.