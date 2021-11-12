Time-served sentence granted to man who fled charges he had faced since 2010

As expected, a man who fled the U.S. for seven years from charges he faced in Dane County before his 2018 arrest in Austria will not spend any additional time in custody after pleading guilty to some of the charges filed against him in 2010.
Dane County Circuit Judge Mario White agreed to impose a time-served sentence for William I. Guy, 53, who now lives in the state of Washington, but decided against placing Guy on any further supervision, which had been part of a sentencing recommendation made as part of a plea agreement.
In September, Guy pleaded guilty to stalking through electronic records access, criminal damage to property, felony intimidation of a victim and capturing an image of nudity without consent. The charges, filed in 2010, all related to a domestic situation involving Guy's now-former wife.
At one point, Guy had faced 81 charges, but most of them were dismissed after his return to Dane County from Austria, when a prosecutor took a fresh look at the case and kept only the charges that could plausibly be proven.
Guy's attorney, Brian Brophy, said Guy does not pose any danger to anyone and has not for many years since 2010, when the first of the charges against him were originally filed. But Guy's former wife, listening to the sentencing hearing by video conference, told Circuit Judge Mario White that the abuse she endured in their marriage was more than what was represented in the charges and even now, she still fears Guy because she said she does not know whether he might ever appear at her door again.
Speaking to White, Guy said with his marriage over, he never thought about contacting her and has never wanted to.
Guy, an Army and Marines combat veteran, said in his travels after fleeing the U.S. he worked in several countries Africa and Europe, where he sought to deprogram himself from 20 years of a military mindset and said he lived mostly in what he described as "hippy" communes. He said he sought only to help people. He said there is a village in Slovenia he hopes to return to, where he was affectionately known by friends as "Captain Convict."
Guy was working at a bicycle shop in Vienna, Austria, when police tracked him down using leads sent out by the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service, which had been trying to find Guy.
Guy said Friday he fled the country because he feared he could not get fair treatment in court for crimes he said he didn't commit. He said he was grateful the district attorney's office later took another look at the charges and dismissed the bulk of them.
White sentenced Guy to 39 months in the Dane County Jail, but with credit for prior time in custody and good time afforded jail inmates, deemed his sentence served. White did not agree, though, that there was any purpose to be served by putting Guy on supervision given a lack of proven treatment needs and a desire to impose a sentence that reflects the crimes Guy admitted to committing and holds him accountable for them.