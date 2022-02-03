Three weeks after La Follette High School attack, an arrest is made

Nearly three weeks after La Follette High School students reportedly beat a special-needs classmate so badly at the Southeast Side Madison school that he could require surgery, police made an arrest in the case Wednesday and anticipate making another one.

Tayshon J. Ross, 17, of Madison, is tentatively charged with felony substantial battery in the Jan. 13 incident, according to police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.

Police said last month that the 15-year-old victim told them a group of students was making fun of him before the fight and that school surveillance video of the incident shows the victim and another teen preparing to fight one another and several teens punching or attempting to punch the victim.

Police said teachers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, but not before the boy's front teeth had been punched up into his gums, his mother, Heather Colbert, said.

Police on Jan. 14 said two teens were facing charges but later backed off a separate report that they had been arrested. Then on Jan. 19, Fryer said three teens would likely face charges in the case, including a substantial battery charge against a 17-year-old. Two others would likely be charged with being a party to a crime, she said then.

Earlier this week, Colbert said she last heard from police about the case nearly two weeks before, when a detective raised the possibility of placing the boys who attacked her son into a restorative justice program that would keep them out of the criminal justice system if they apologized and participated in programming aimed at remediating the harm they'd done.

She said she opposed that approach.

"I'm not backing down on that," she said Tuesday. "I just don't feel they're taking it seriously at all. This doesn't warrant a restorative justice plan."

She said she spoke with the detective again Wednesday, who told her two would be arrested in the case.

Colbert said her son had been arguing with a boy before he was punched, and that while she has not seen the video of the incident, she has been told by those who have that her son did not throw any punches.

"I know my son is not perfect, but he didn't deserve what happened to him," she said.

Fryer said police planned to show her the video of the incident.

The school did not call police or emergency medical services in response to the attack, and Colbert has said she called police to file a report after she took her son to the emergency room. LeMonds has said Colbert told the school she preferred to take her son to the hospital, as she was already on her way to the school and indicated that she would contact police. Colbert told the Wisconsin State Journal she would have preferred the school call 911.

This is the first fully in-person school year following the School Board's decision in June 2020 to remove police officers, known as school resource officers, from the four main high schools. That decision came in the wake of George Floyd's murder and after years of protests at School Board meetings and other advocacy by the local far-left group Freedom Inc.

The board subsequently voted in February 2021 to adopt 16 recommendations from a district Safety and Security ad hoc committee, including one requiring debriefing sessions after every instance in which police are called to examine, among other things, "what could have been done proactively to avoid involving law enforcement."

Colbert said her son had been bullied for months before the attack and that she had approached the district as far back as November about moving her child to another school. She said he is on the autism spectrum and faces a number of mental and emotional health struggles. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds, however, said last month that the district's first record of such a request was Jan. 13, hours before the fight.

LeMonds on Tuesday declined to comment on any disciplinary action taken against the students involved in the La Follette incident, and in the past has cited student privacy laws for withholding such information. Last month he said the district is "following the Behavior Education Plan with all students involved to determine consequences and restorative options."

That plan says students who commit "any physical aggression that results in serious injury," such as a broken bone or one requiring hospitalization, can be expelled.

Lemonds cautioned Tuesday against assuming that the video, which the State Journal has not seen, "shows ... cause for there to be charges when you do not know that to be true or not."

Colbert said her son will lose a tooth due to the incident and that the bone near the tooth was "totally destroyed." She said it's not clear yet whether it might heal on its own or will need surgery to reconstruct.

In early December, police arrested 18-year-old Marquan Webb at La Follette for allegedly having a stolen loaded gun. Police had received an anonymous tip that day and after La Follette's interim principal, Mathew Thompson, attempted to confront Webb in a classroom, Webb pushed past Thompson and had to be taken to the ground and restrained by three police officers, police said.

Police have also responded to fights inside and outside East High School this school year, including one in which police deployed pepper spray to break it up.

The board is now mulling the creation of another committee to address school safety.

