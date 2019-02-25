A Stoughton woman who crashed into the rear of a vehicle near Janesville on Saturday was arrested for her alleged fifth drunken driving offense, with her pre-evidentiary breath test showing she was three times over the legal limit.
Alanna Zastrow, 34, was taken into custody on tentative charges of operating while intoxicated and for citations of OWI causing injury, hit and run causing injury, operating after revocation, having open intoxicants in a vehicle and failure to install an ignition interlock device, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation report showed Zastrow was driving east on Highway 11 when she rear-ended a Chevy Traverse making a turn into a driveway, the Traverse driven by a 58-year-old Evansville woman.
Zastrow's Chevy Colorado kept going east on Highway 11 until it struck a snowbank near Highway WC.
A preliminary breath test given at the scene showed Zastrow had a blood alcohol concentration of .26, when the legal limit for a first-time offender is .08.
The victim was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville after sustaining minor injuries.
