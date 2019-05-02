Three Madison teens were arrested Thursday when they drove a stolen SUV over a curb and up onto a sidewalk in the 2200 block of East Washington Avenue, Madison Police said.
The boys, ages 17, 14 and 13, had stolen the Hummer H3 from the town of Madison and were driving toward Madison on Interstate 94 when Wisconsin State Patrol troopers attempted to pull them over, Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
DeSpain said the troopers did not chase the SUV and lost sight of it, but when the troopers stopped on East Washington Avenue to talk to a Madison Police sergeant at about 9:45 a.m., they saw it drive by.
"A short distance later, it jumped a curb and went up on the sidewalk," DeSpain said. "The teens took off on foot, but could not outrun the MPD."
The 14-year-old had been driving the SUV and also had stolen credit cards and a checkbook in his pocket, DeSpain said.
The 13-year-old was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet that had been ordered by the court for a previous car theft, DeSpain said.
DeSpain said the State Patrol would recommend charges to the District Attorney's Office.