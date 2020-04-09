You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Three teenagers arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into unmarked police car on East Side
0 comments
top story

Three teenagers arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into unmarked police car on East Side

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison cop car
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A trio of teenagers crashed a stolen vehicle into an unmarked police car on Madison's East Side and were arrested late Thursday morning, police say. 

Around 9 a.m., the three young men were reportedly involved in a residential burglary on Dolomite Lane, which is near Mid Town Road on the Southwest Side.

Shortly afterward, they were driving a stolen car near the intersection of Atwood Avenue and Walter Street when their vehicle struck an officer's unmarked car, police said in a statement.

Members of Madison's Central District Community Police Team had been attempting to stop the stolen car before the crash, and were assisted in making the arrests by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force. 

Police recovered from the stolen vehicle a handgun and seven key fobs. 

"Investigations into their criminal activities are ongoing," police said. 

12-year-old boy chased down and arrested for theft on Southwest Side
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics