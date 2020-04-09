Three teenagers arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into unmarked police car on East Side

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A trio of teenagers crashed a stolen vehicle into an unmarked police car on Madison's East Side and were arrested late Thursday morning, police say.

Around 9 a.m., the three young men were reportedly involved in a residential burglary on Dolomite Lane, which is near Mid Town Road on the Southwest Side.

Shortly afterward, they were driving a stolen car near the intersection of Atwood Avenue and Walter Street when their vehicle struck an officer's unmarked car, police said in a statement.

Members of Madison's Central District Community Police Team had been attempting to stop the stolen car before the crash, and were assisted in making the arrests by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.

Police recovered from the stolen vehicle a handgun and seven key fobs.

"Investigations into their criminal activities are ongoing," police said.

