Three men were arrested Saturday night after punching and kicking a 51-year-old man, then firing a round from a handgun on the 100 block of State Street.
The three men — ages 19, 24 and 29 — began harassing the older man around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Madison Police reported.
The three then started battering the man, and the 29-year-old suspect shot the handgun, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog. The incident was recorded on city cameras, Koval said.
Koval did not give an update on the status of the man who was beaten. As of around 7:45 p.m., police said there were no reported injuries.
Someone called Madison Police later to report seeing the suspects near Mendota Court and Lake Street, according to Koval.
Officers went to the area and located the three men, who were taken into custody around 8:10 p.m., police reported. Officers also recovered a handgun.
On the way to the Mendota Court area, one officer was involved in a car crash on East Johnson Street and Wisconsin Avenue at 8:05 p.m. Police said three people, including the officer, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Sgt. Ronald Webster said no one was taken to the hospital in connection to the incident at the top of State Street.
All three suspects were tentatively charged with battery and disorderly conduct. The 29-year-old man who fired the gun was tentatively charged with 1st degree reckless endangering safety. The other two were tentatively charged with party to a crime 1st degree reckless endangering safety.