Three students on a school bus were injured Tuesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash in Monroe, with the crash caused by a driver not yielding to the bus.
The crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. at Seventh Avenue (Highway 69) and Eighth Street on the city's West Side, Monroe police said.
Four people in all were injured, including Monico Garcia-Mendez, 55, Monroe, the driver believed to have caused the crash.
The investigation showed Garcia-Mendez was driving a van south on Seventh Avenue and was making a left turn onto Eighth Street, directly in the path of the northbound school bus, driven by Kerry Holland, 56, Gratiot.
The van was struck by the bus and the van spun out, hitting two other vehicles, one driven by Craig Fuchs, 61, Monroe, the other by Dennis Meier, 69, Monroe.
The school bus had 26 students aboard, ranging from elementary school age to high school age. The other students, the bus driver and the drivers of the two vehicles hit by the spinning van were not injured.
The three injured students were taken to Monroe Clinic Hospital by Green County EMS for treatment of minor injuries.
Garcia-Mendez also sustained minor injuries but refused transport to the hospital.
The crash scene was closed for about an hour, police said.
Garcia-Mendez was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic, and having no valid driver's license.