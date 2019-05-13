Three students of the Poynette School District have been arrested for allegedly making a threat of a school shooting on social media.
The unidentified juveniles were taken into custody on tentative charges of making terrorist threats, and were taken to a juvenile detention center.
The Poynette Police Department said school district officials contacted the police on Saturday of a possible school shooting threat, said Police Chief Eric Fisher.
Poynette schools are at 108 N. Cleveland St., with the high school in one building and the elementary and middle schools in a second building.
Police were assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office in conducting the investigation and making the arrests.
"At this time, there is no danger to the community, students and/or the school campus, as a result of this social media threat," Fisher said.
Fisher said the school district and the police take these types of threats seriously.
Poynette School Superintendent Matt Shappell said counselors would be on hand Monday to give support to students affected by the alleged school shooting threat, and police would be in the school on Monday "for the reassuring effect."
"This unfortunate event is a teachable moment for our students and community," Shappell said on Facebook Sunday afternoon. "Intent cannot always be determined from a social media post, but it is vitally important to understand that what we say matters.
"We encourage all parents and guardians to monitor their children’s online activity including social media accounts. If you see something, please say something immediately."
Fisher said since the suspects are juveniles, nothing else would be released about the incident.
