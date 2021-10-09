Three killed after vehicle hits semi in Green County, authorities say

Three men were killed after their vehicle hit a semi in Green County Saturday morning, authorities said.
The vehicle went through a stop sign without stopping at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 81 and struck the semi around 7 a.m., Green County Sheriff Lt. Curtis Quinn said in a statement. The driver, Jesus Juan Carlos Lopez Velaquez, 42, and two passengers, Gustavo Adolfo Martinez, 33, of South Beloit, Illinois, and another unidentified man were all pronounced dead at the scene, Quinn said. The two passengers were not wearing seatbelts.
Debris from the semi hit a passing pickup truck, though the drivers of the semi and truck were uninjured.