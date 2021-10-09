 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three killed after vehicle hits semi in Green County, authorities say
alert top story

Three killed after vehicle hits semi in Green County, authorities say

Police lights stock

Three men were killed after their vehicle hit a semi in Green County Saturday morning, authorities said. 

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

The vehicle went through a stop sign without stopping at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 81 and struck the semi around 7 a.m., Green County Sheriff Lt. Curtis Quinn said in a statement. The driver, Jesus Juan Carlos Lopez Velaquez, 42, and two passengers, Gustavo Adolfo Martinez, 33, of South Beloit, Illinois, and another unidentified man were all pronounced dead at the scene, Quinn said. The two passengers were not wearing seatbelts. 

Debris from the semi hit a passing pickup truck, though the drivers of the semi and truck were uninjured. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics