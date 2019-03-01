Three people were hurt, including one with life-threatening injuries, in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Dodge County.
The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Highway 60 near Jefferson Road in the town of Rubicon, the Sheriff's Office said.
The initial investigation showed a car was going east on Highway 60 when it spun out, went over the center line into westbound traffic and was struck by a pickup truck.
A passenger in the car was flown from the scene by Med Flight to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, while the car driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to Aurora Hospital in Summit.
The pickup truck driver was not seriously injured.
The State Patrol, Hartford Fire and EMS, Lebanon EMS, Hustisford First Responders and the Neosho Fire Department assisted at the scene.