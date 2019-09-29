Fitchburg Police said three people were injured by gunfire in the 2200 block of High Ridge Trail just before noon.
One of those shot suffered what police described as a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The other two victims, including one who showed up at a hospital and is believed to have been shot in the same incident, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
"Preliminary information indicates the people involved in this incident are known to one another and this does not appear to be a random crime," Fitchburg Police said in a statement.
No additional information was available as of Sunday evening.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300 or Madison Area Crimestoppers at (608) 266-6014.