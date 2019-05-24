Three people were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County, caused by a driver who failed to stop at a stop sign.
The crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highways C and A in the town of Fox Lake, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation showed a box truck was going south on Highway C when the driver didn't stop at the Highway A intersection, hitting an SUV going east.
A 71-year-old woman from Beaver Dam who was the passenger in the SUV was flown to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment of life-threatening injuries, while the 71-year-old SUV driver from Beaver Dam sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The 61-year-old man from Juneau driving the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were Fox Lake police, fire and EMS, the State Patrol, Randolph EMS and Beaver Dam paramedics.