Three people were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County, caused by a driver who failed to stop at a stop sign.

The crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highways C and A in the town of Fox Lake, the Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation showed a box truck was going south on Highway C when the driver didn't stop at the Highway A intersection, hitting an SUV going east.

A 71-year-old woman from Beaver Dam who was the passenger in the SUV was flown to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment of life-threatening injuries, while the 71-year-old SUV driver from Beaver Dam sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The 61-year-old man from Juneau driving the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were Fox Lake police, fire and EMS, the State Patrol, Randolph EMS and Beaver Dam paramedics.

